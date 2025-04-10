Ben Sulayem Hails Middle East F1 Impact In Double Race Countdown

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 10th April, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fdration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), today acknowledged the important part played by the Middle East in the continued evolution of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Looking towards the back-to-back F1 rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia over the next two weekends, Ben Sulayem says the two races, and those to follow in Qatar in November and Abu Dhabi in December, have combined to make a big impact on F1.

“The Arab world plays a very important part in the championship's calendar, and the Grand Prix races and venues in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi have each added their own special character and fascination to the sport's global appeal,” he said.

“It's now 21 years since the Bahrain Grand Prix first introduced the Middle East to the calendar, and the event's success paved the way for its neighbouring countries to follow in its footsteps, and invest in the top level of motorsport.

“During this time, the region's engagement with Formula 1 has evolved from hosting races to fostering a passionate fan base and promoting inclusivity within the sport, something which is central to the FIA's strategy for motorsport growth and development.”

Now well into his fourth year since being elected as President of the FIA, the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally, Ben Sulayem has found time recently to reflect on its progress under his guidance, and the work still ahead.

“The first three years were both busy and successful,” he said.“Over 2,000 hours of consultation with clubs and members shaped the development of my 2021 manifesto, creating a clear vision and action plan for the future, which we are still working towards today.

“I remain committed to placing our members at the heart of the FIA and ensuring the Federation is on the right track.

Added Ben Sulayem:“Last year, we celebrated the FIA's 120th anniversary, marked by hard work and key achievements. Financial reforms and a sustainable model led to a forecasted operational result of €2.2 million, a significant improvement from the € -24 million deficit I inherited in 2021. Our ongoing efforts to enhance our operational and commercial strategies will see this trend continue.

“We have taken a knowledge-driven approach within the Federation, promoting education and the sharing of information to create more career opportunities in motorsport. Last year, 13,500 individual courses were completed through the FIA University, and we delivered 70 motorsport safety research projects.

“It was a privilege to lead the FIA during such a significant milestone last year, marking over a century of innovation and progress. By continuing to work together, we can ensure further success for the next century.”

Caption: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says the Middle East's four Grand Prix races have combined to make a big impact on F1.