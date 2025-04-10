u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox introduces ANNA-B5: Compact, powerful and secure Bluetooth® LE module

10.04.2025 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Optimized for IoT applications: ultra-small form factor which even includes integrated antenna, the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities, and robust security. Thalwil, Switzerland – April 10, 2025 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, announces the launch of the ANNA-B5 Bluetooth® LE module . Built on Nordic Semiconductor's next-generation wireless SoC, the nRF54L15 chipset with industry-leading processing power and efficiency, this ultra-compact module (6.5 × 6.5 mm) features a fully integrated antenna on the module, high security, a powerful MCU as well as distance measurements capabilities. Packaged in the popular ANNA form factor from u blox, and globally certified, ANNA-B5 is setting a new standard for wireless MCU solutions in IoT applications. Enhancing IoT connectivity and security



Designed with a new antenna solution for size-constrained, battery-powered applications, the ANNA-B5 delivers robust performance across industrial automation, smart home/smart building, healthcare, asset tracking and a broad range of other segments. Supporting Bluetooth® LE, 802.15.4 with Thread , Zigbee® , and Matter , ANNA-B5 ensures seamless connectivity. Qualified against Bluetooth® Core 6.0 , the System in Package (SiP) module includes Bluetooth® Channel Sounding , providing more accurate range measurements.



With its next-generation security features, including physical tamper detection , secure boot , secure storage , and a crypto accelerator , it is designed to meet PSA Certified Level 3 . This makes it an ideal choice for applications that require advanced security and compliance with the latest regulatory requirements, ensuring long-term viability in the evolving IoT landscape.



High performance in a ultra-small design



The ANNA-B5 module is powered by the Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L15 ultra-low power wireless SoC , featuring an Arm® Cortex®-M33 MCU running at 128 MHz, 256 kB of RAM, and 1.5 MB of non-volatile memory. Optimized for ultra-low power consumption, it is ideal for applications demanding extended battery life. The module's compact size (6.5 × 6.5 × 1.2 mm) with a fully integrated antenna makes it suitable for a wide range of IoT devices. Its compatibility with other u-blox ANNA modules is key to effortless technology migration, such as transitioning to the latest generation of Bluetooth LE modules.



With its professional-grade u-connectXpress software , ANNA-B5 ensures reduced compliance costs, faster time to market, and seamless international deployment.

Availability



ANNA-B5 will be available for early sampling from summer 2025.

ANNA-B5 will be available for early sampling from summer 2025.

For more information, visit . u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly.

