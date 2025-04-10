EQ Energy Drink Inc. (OTC: EQLB) Expands Across North America And Hawaii

LAST SHOT

EQ ENERGY DRINK INC (OTCBB:EQLB)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EQ Energy Drink Inc. (OTC: EQLB), the maker of the premium hydration drink "Last Shot," is proud to announce its ambitious expansion across North America and Hawaii. With new placements in Chicago, Texas, California, Missouri, Minneapolis, and Hawaii, the company is extending its reach to provide top-quality hydration solutions to consumers everywhere."Last Shot" has established itself as a leader in the hydration market, with strategic placements in popular convenience stores like Seven Eleven and deli chains such as Port of Subs. The drink is also available in major bars and luxury hotel resorts, as well as academic institutions like Detroit Mercy College (DMC), Howard University's Mecca Society, D2 Red River College, and the Lone Star Conference. For travelers, "Last Shot" is conveniently available at major airports nationwide, including Las Vegas Airport.Online platforms such as Amazon and Shopify, combined with a strong social media presence on Instagram and TikTok, further ensure that "Last Shot" remains accessible to consumers across all lifestyles.“CEO Mo Owens” "It's been a long, hard fight, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire Last Shot team and our incredible distributors who believed in our product," said Mo Owens, CEO of EQ Energy Drink Inc. "Your dedication and support have been the cornerstone of our success, and together, we've built something truly remarkable."Safe Harbor This news release contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can be identified by phrases such as EQ Energy Drink Inc. or its management“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“foresees,”“forecasts,”“estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import.Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies.These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and EQ Energy Drink Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in EQ Energy Drink Inc.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Contact Information Maurice Owens President & CEO, EQ Energy Drink Inc. Phone: (702) 806-5943 Email: ... Website: Lastshotofficial

