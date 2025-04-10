403
Kiev calls in China’s charge d’affaires
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has called in China’s chargé d’affaires in Kiev following claims of Chinese involvement in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga demanded an explanation after President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Chinese nationals of being captured while allegedly fighting for Russia in the Donetsk region, which Russia claims as part of its territory after a 2022 referendum.
Zelensky posted a video showing one of the alleged Chinese captives and stated that Ukrainian forces had seized personal identification documents, bank cards, and other items from the individuals. He also called on international powers, including the US and Europe, to respond. China, Russia, the US, and the EU have yet to comment on the situation.
This move comes amid accusations from Ukraine that various countries, including Iran and North Korea, have supported Russia, with Iran allegedly supplying drones and North Korea reportedly sending troops for training. Both Tehran and Pyongyang have denied these accusations.
