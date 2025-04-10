Couscous Market Growth, Demand & Analysis By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Couscous is a traditional North African dish made from tiny steamed granules of crushed durum wheat semolina. It is a staple in Moroccan, Algerian, and Tunisian cuisine, often served with stews, meats, or vegetables. Couscous is available in different varieties, including Moroccan (smallest), Israeli (pearl-sized), and Lebanese (largest). It is known for its light, fluffy texture and quick cooking time, making it a popular choice for healthy and convenient meals. With its mild flavor, couscous easily absorbs seasonings and sauces, making it a versatile ingredient in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes.

Market Dynamics Growing consumer interest in healthy and international cuisines drives the global market

The increasing consumer interest in nutritious and international cuisines is a key factor propelling the global couscous market. As more people seek wholesome and diverse meal options, couscous is gaining traction due to its health benefits and versatility in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes.

A 2024 IFIC Food and Health Survey revealed that 62% of consumers prioritize healthfulness in their food choices, following taste (85%) and price (76%). Similarly, a 2025 Global Banking and Finance Review analysis found that 64% of consumers consider health benefits a major purchasing factor.

Couscous, being rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients, aligns with this trend. As global palates expand, its presence in restaurants, grocery stores, and home kitchens continues to grow, further fueling market demand.

Increased availability in retail chains

The global couscous market is witnessing significant growth, driven by its increasing presence in major retail chains, particularly supermarkets and hypermarkets. Retailers are broadening their couscous offerings to meet rising consumer demand for convenient and nutritious meal options.

For example, leading supermarket chains in Europe and the Middle East have expanded their couscous product lines, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Similarly, in North America, retailers are introducing diverse varieties, including organic and flavored options, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

This expanded retail availability enhances product visibility and boosts consumption. As supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to expand their reach, couscous manufacturers have a prime opportunity to tap into new markets and drive sales growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the dominant region in the global couscous market, driven by increasing consumer preference for healthy and convenient meal options. The rising demand for Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, coupled with the growing trend of plant-based diets, has fueled couscous sales in the U.S. and Canada. Major supermarket chains like Whole Foods and Walmart offer a diverse range of couscous products, including organic and gluten-free variants. Moreover, companies such as Near East and Roland Foods are expanding their product lines to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Key Highlights



The global couscous market size was valued at USD 32.83 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 34.02 billion in 2025 to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global couscous market is segmented into Moroccan couscous, Israeli couscous, and Lebanese couscous. The Moroccan couscous segment owns the highest market share.

By raw materials, the market is segmented into 100% durum wheat semolina, 100% wheat, mix (durum wheat semolina & wheat), 100% maize, 100% barley, 100% rice, and multigrain. The 100% durum wheat semolina segment dominates the global market.

By sales channel, the global couscous market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment owns the highest market share.

By thickness, the global couscous market is segmented into fine couscous, medium couscous, and thick couscous. The medium couscous segment dominates the global market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Bia S.p.A.UsdurumNear East (Golden Grain Company)DARIBelazu Ingredient CompanyWolfysAinsley Harriott (Symingtons Ltd)Roland Foods LLCCasbah Natural Foods (Hein Celestial Group)PANZANI (Ebro Foods S.A.) Recent Developments

In February 2025, RIVEXIA launched ABIBEL, a premium couscous brand designed to offer a refined culinary experience. Packaged in 1-kilogram packs, ABIBEL features a light, fluffy texture and an authentic, artisanal taste, making it ideal for both everyday meals and gourmet dishes. Crafted from high-quality durum wheat, the product aims to appeal to health-conscious consumers and fine-dining enthusiasts alike.

Segmentation

By Product TypeMoroccan CouscousIsraeli CouscousLebanese CouscousBy Raw Materials100% Durum Wheat Semolina100% WheatMix (Durum Wheat Semolina & Wheat)100% Maize100% Barley100% RiceMultigrainBy Sales ChannelSupermarket/HypermarketConvenience StoresOnline StoresOthersBy ThicknessFine CouscousMedium CouscousThick CouscousBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa