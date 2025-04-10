Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Search Operations Resume In J & K's Udhampur, Kishtwar

2025-04-10 03:14:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces on Thursday resumed search operations after night-long cordons in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Kishtwar districts, officials said.

The night-long cordons were places after brief encounters between security forces and terrorists in Jopher-Marta belt of Udhampur district and Chatroo belt of Kishtwar district on Wednesday following the establishment of contact with terrorists, they said.

Search operations have resumed in Jopher-Marta forests and the Naidgam-Chatroo belt in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts respectively, the officials said.

The areas were strengthened with additional reinforcements to track down the terrorists operating in the areas, they said.

During a search operation by police and other security forces on Wednesday, contact was established with terrorists in the Jopher-Marta belt, triggering an encounter. They said two to three terrorists are trapped.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure said the exchange of fire took place for two hours, before the area was put under night cordon with additional deployment.

The SSP said the area was inaccessible due to high mountains, a river, and dense woods, and said“two to three terrorists are hiding in the forest area.”

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday. It was followed by a brief firing exchange with terrorists in Naidgam area, they said, adding the cordon has been strengthened in the area.

Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another for the past 17 days following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyal area of Kathua district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter in the area on March 27.

