Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Killed, Three Injured In Separate Firing Incidents In Bannu

One Killed, Three Injured In Separate Firing Incidents In Bannu


2025-04-10 03:11:07
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) One person was killed and three others were injured in two separate firing incidents reported from Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

In the first incident, police recovered the body of a young man identified as Jamshed from the jurisdiction of Ghoriwala Police Station. According to officials, the victim was shot dead and his body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive and identify those responsible.

Also Read: Traditional Dress Made Mandatory in Afghan Public Schools, Sparking Debate Over Identity and Individual Freedom

In a separate incident within the limits of the Township Police Station, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire, injuring three nomadic individuals.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Rahim, Usman Ghani, and Hazrat Ali. Police confirmed that the victims included a father and son. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and a probe into the incident is underway.

MENAFN10042025000189011041ID1109412410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search