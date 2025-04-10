One Killed, Three Injured In Separate Firing Incidents In Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) One person was killed and three others were injured in two separate firing incidents reported from Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

In the first incident, police recovered the body of a young man identified as Jamshed from the jurisdiction of Ghoriwala Police Station. According to officials, the victim was shot dead and his body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive and identify those responsible.

Also Read: Traditional Dress Made Mandatory in Afghan Public Schools, Sparking Debate Over Identity and Individual Freedom

In a separate incident within the limits of the Township Police Station, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire, injuring three nomadic individuals.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Rahim, Usman Ghani, and Hazrat Ali. Police confirmed that the victims included a father and son. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and a probe into the incident is underway.