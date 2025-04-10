One Killed, Three Injured In Separate Firing Incidents In Bannu
In the first incident, police recovered the body of a young man identified as Jamshed from the jurisdiction of Ghoriwala Police Station. According to officials, the victim was shot dead and his body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive and identify those responsible.
Also Read: Traditional Dress Made Mandatory in Afghan Public Schools, Sparking Debate Over Identity and Individual Freedom
In a separate incident within the limits of the Township Police Station, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire, injuring three nomadic individuals.
The injured have been identified as Abdul Rahim, Usman Ghani, and Hazrat Ali. Police confirmed that the victims included a father and son. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and a probe into the incident is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment