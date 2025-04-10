Linkedin User Explains Why No One Wouldn't Want To Risk A Trade With China, Case In Point Is Coffee

MENAFN - Live Mint) A LinkedIn user reflected on the surprising and possible impact of a trade war with China after discovering Cotti Coffee, a Chinese chain that has expanded to over 10,000 locations globally and offers cheaper coffee than Starbucks.

The post read,“Don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to risk a trade war with China. Honestly, I thought they were just good at the important tech stuff. Phones. Cars. Semiconductors.....”

The user, who found Cotti Coffee in a Dubai mall was fascinated with the prices and the quality of coffee.

“Today, while I was walking through a mall in Dubai , I came across a Cotti Coffee right next to a Starbucks. Was intrigued. Walked in. Everything was priced at around 10 AED. That's ₹230. Cheaper than coffee in a coffee shop in India. Was intrigued again,” he said.

“Asked for their special. Took a sip. Really liked it. So what is this place? Was really really intrigued,” the user added.

| Donald Trump tariffs: Why are US citizens worried about coffee, vanilla supply? About Cotti Coffee

He gave details about Cotti Coffee, a Chinese startup launched in 2022.

“A Chinese coffee chain that people say is cheaper and better than Starbucks. Three sips in, I kinda agree...” the user added.

Cotti Coffee has opened more than 10,000 stores across 28 countries in less than three years.

“And you want to engage in a trade war with these guys? Forget bringing manufacturing back to your backyard, they've taken the coffee out of your kitchen,” the LinkedIn user said.

| The Art of European Coffee: Brewing That Defines Authenticity Coffee culture in China

He also highlighted that China does not have a coffee culture, as it has long been known for tea consumption. Nevertheless, the country is rapidly developing a thriving coffee industry.

“And just to be clear, China has never had a coffee culture. It's been more of a tea drinking country. Think about it, they are building stuff they're not that into, and still absolutely smashing it,” the post read.

This post comes at a time when trade relations between the United States and China are under strain. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had hiked China tariffs to 125%. This move was to counter a set of retaliatory tariffs imposed by China in response to reciprocal tariffs.

| Who is Stephen Miran, the mind behind Trump tariffs? Netizens react

Several social media users echoed with the sentiments of the post and praised China for taking over the coffee industry as well.

One of the users commented,“It's interesting to see that whatever these guys do, they give it their 1000%. It's never, 'ok let us also do something in coffee'. It's more like how do we make them doubt their existing coffee brand and then dethrone it.”

“Tea loving folks taken coffee seriously. Remembered old saying which I used hear from some learned folks that, they take wheat and make chapati's and sell to us,” added another.

“Bro they're not just building tech, they're brewing empires,” one of the users said.

“Was just getting over the tech takeover and now they're brewing world domination one cup at a time!! Respect the grind. Literally,” added another.