Indie Artist Soundblue Releases New Single 'Nestled'

2025-04-10 12:45:50
Acoustic Melodies Delivered by SoundBlue Music

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 9, 2025, indie musician SoundBlue released 'Nestled', a minimalist acoustic guitar solo that highlights gentle rhythms and intricate fingerpicking techniques. This composition offers a soothing and intimate listening experience. You can listen to it here:

Originally composed with music box and piano sounds that feature a lullaby theme, 'Nestled' was later rearranged for acoustic guitar, highlighting a different texture while preserving its tranquil and serene atmosphere.

SoundBlue primarily shares music through the independent label SoundBlueMusic on YouTube. In addition to original compositions, the artist produces nature ambiance and ambient sound content, providing listeners with a diverse array of audio experiences.

SoundBlue Music Official Channel: [SoundBlue Music YouTube Channel] (@SoundBlueMusic )

Explore All Tracks: [SoundBlue Music Releases ] (@SoundBlueMusic/releases )

MENAFN10042025003118003196ID1109411986

