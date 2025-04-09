Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 10-12, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Have you planned your weekend yet? Here are some of the things to include in your 'to-do list': experience the thrill of a racing event, explore a fishing exhibition, watch concerts and magical performances, discover the latest trends at a bridal show, and grab a refreshing cup of coffee before the heat kicks in. It's all happening in Qatar-make the most of your weekend!

Fishing Exhibition at Mina Park



Until April 12, 2025

4 pm - 9 pm

Old Doha Port

The inaugural fishing exhibition at Old Doha Port celebrates Qatar's rich fishing heritage while also highlighting the latest innovations in the regional industry. With over 30 exhibition stands showcasing local and regional fishing gear, the event also offers live demonstrations of traditional crafts like net making and rope weaving.

Explore the culture and craft of fishing in this four-day event featuring hands-on experiences, live maritime performances, and fishing competitions. The event is free of charge and welcomes people of all ages. Enjoy!

2025 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar



April 11-13, 2025

12:30 pm - 9 pm

Lusail International Circuit

Qatar is hosting the fourth round of the 2025 MotoGP season this weekend. The two-wheeled motorsport event begins Friday dedicated to practice sessions across all classes. Saturday brings additional practice, qualifying sessions, and the MotoGP Sprint Race, while final day Sunday will see the thrilling race actions!

Get your ticket here for three days of racing excitement! Huge discount for students and senior citizens. Free for kids under 12 yrs of age.

2025 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix fan activations



Until April 13, 2025

12 pm - 11 pm

Old Doha Port | Place Vendome | Doha Festival City

Get ready for some MotoGP fun! The racing event is bringing the excitement closer to fans with a series of activities at various locations. Everyone can join in, with MotoGP simulators and interactive games to enjoy. Plus, special weekend competitions will give you the chance to win exclusive prizes. Don't miss out on the action! It's free!

The Smurf-tastic Fair



Until April 15, 2025

2 pm - 10 pm

Place Vendome

The Smurfs have been loved by both adults and children for many years, and now you can experience their magic at the Smurf-tastic fair for free! Join Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, and Hefty Smurf for an unforgettable experience filled with fun and wonder. Meet your favourite characters, then step into the enchanted forest for exciting games and activities. The fun and excitement are waiting for you, so don't miss out!

Candlelight: Mozart to Chopin



April 11, 2025

930 pm onwards

Museum of Islamic Art

Immerse yourself in the brilliance of Mozart and Chopin in a dreamy, candlelit setting that offers a unique, multi-sensory musical experience. Don't miss your chance to enjoy this special concert surrounded by the soft glow of candlelight. This intimate and innovative format is a fresh way to experience classical music in the heart of Doha. Get your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable evening!

Disney The Magic Box Musical



Until April 12, 2025

Various timings

Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre

It's a world of nostalgia with a modern twist as 26 incredible performers bring Disney's timeless music and beloved characters to life, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy! This 90-minute ultimate Disney musical features excerpts from over 75 classic and contemporary hits. Bring the whole family and experience the magic as it unfolds before your eyes!

Click here for tickets and follow Mara's enchanting journey into 'The Magic Box'!

Coffee Tea & Chocolate Festival



Until April 11, 2025

4pm to 12am

Al Bidda Park

Gather your friends and family for food, drinks, and entertainment in one place! The 9th edition of the Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Festival is wrapping up soon, and you won't want to miss out. Indulge in delicious bites from around the globe, satisfy your sweet tooth with endless desserts, and enjoy live performances. Don't miss the fun! For more info, call +974 66601104

Manjari Live in Concert



April 11, 2025

7pm onwards

QNCC Exhibition Hall 1

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and laughter! For the first time in Qatar, playback sensation Manjari and her band will deliver a mesmerizing live performance, joined by soulful singer Aswin. Actress Anagha Narayanan will dazzle with stunning dance moves, while mimicry artist Vipin Balan brings endless laughs. It's a complete entertainment experience you won't want to miss! Tickets here .

Qatar Bridal & Fashion Show



Until April 10, 2025

Qatar National Convention Centre Hall 5

Don't miss the chance to meet top designers and explore their exclusive collections of wedding dresses, groom suits, and evening gowns. With only one day left, this is your chance to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and expand your network. Whether you're planning your big day or simply passionate about fashion, this event is the perfect place to discover the latest trends. Register now to secure your entry ticket .

Register for Career Fair for Adults with Disabilities: Bridging Abilities & Opportunities





Mark your calendars for May 10 and join the first-ever career fair for adults with special abilities-an event designed to connect neurodivergent talent with inclusive employers. This empowering day offers a chance to network, learn, and thrive in an environment that celebrates diversity and supports inclusivity. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to promote equal opportunities and make a meaningful impact in Qatar's workforce!

Click here to register for free. More info? +974 50151428