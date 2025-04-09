Field Hospital Delegates Pay Tribute To Fallen Jordanian Soldiers In Wadi Al Tuffah Battle

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from Jordan's field hospital in Nablus on Tuesday visited the tombs of Jordanian soldiers who fell in the 1967 battle of Wadi Al Tuffah in Nablus, reaffirming the Kingdom's“deep” respect for the sacrifices of its army.

During the visit, the delegation laid a wreath at the grave of the fallen soldiers, with the hospital commander describing the visit as a tribute to the“heroism” of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) and stressing that honouring its legacy remains a source of pride for all Jordanians.

In a similar gesture, the delegation visited Amneh Mohammad Nimer Al Waked, a woman known for providing medical assistance to wounded Jordanian soldiers in 1967 and for preserving the remains of the martyrs under“extraordinary” conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In recognition of her“humanitarian courage”, a specialised medical team was dispatched to assess her health and provide her with the necessary care.

JAF has a“long” history of defending Palestinian soil in historic battles such as Latrun, Jerusalem, Bab Al Wad, Sheikh Jarrah and Kfar Etzion. These battlefields are home to numerous graves of Jordanian soldiers, bearing witness to their bravery, Petra added.

Among the most notable is the Battle of Wadi Al Tuffah, where a unit led by the martyred Lt. Col. Saleh Al Shuweir and his comrades“heroically” held their ground, refusing to surrender until their ammunition ran out, leaving a legacy of sacrifice and bravery in the region's history.