Flywl Wins The Startup Pitch Showdown At SIG Global Executive Summit 2025

Flywl Receives Top Startup Award At SIG Conference.

Awarded by a panel of industry leaders from Zillow, Sanofi, Lucid Motors, and more

- Dawn Tiura, President & CEO of SIG NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Flywl, the company redefining how enterprises buy through cloud marketplaces, has been named the winner of the Startup Pitch Showdown at the SIG Global Executive Summit 2025, which took place April 2-4 in Nashville. Hosted by Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, and risk professionals, the summit brings together executives and thought leaders to explore the latest trends shaping the future of sourcing and procurement.The Startup Pitch Showdown, held during the summit, featured a competitive field of standout innovators, with Flywl selected as Top Startup by a distinguished panel of judges representing industry leaders including Zillow, Sanofi, Lucid Motors, and others. Flywl was officially named the winner on April 4 and was recognized for its bold, buyer-first approach to procurement and its rapid traction across cloud marketplaces. This honor follows Flywl's recent Built On AWS Badge certification for the AWS Marketplace and the expanding adoption of its flagship product, Compass.“We're incredibly proud to be named Top Startup by such a respected group of sourcing leaders,” said Ankur, Founder & CEO of Flywl.“This award is a celebration of our customers, our team, and the belief that procurement can be radically simpler, faster, and more transparent-when buyers are put at the center.”Flywl has been gaining momentum for its mission to accelerate marketplace selling and buying with intelligence, velocity, and savings. By equipping procurement teams with tools designed around their workflows-not legacy friction-Flywl is creating a new standard for enterprise purchasing in the cloud era.“Flywl showed a rare clarity of vision and an ability to execute that impressed every judge on the panel,” said Dawn Tiura, President & CEO of SIG.“They're not just building software-they're building the future of how companies buy.”The Startup Pitch Showdown at the SIG Global Executive Summit is an annual competition recognizing the startup that best exemplifies innovation, impact, and the potential to transform global sourcing. With a selection process that includes judges from some of the world's most respected companies, Flywl's win underscores its growing influence in the procurement space.For more information about Flywl and its growing impact, visit .To learn more about SIG membership, training programs, and upcoming events, visit .

