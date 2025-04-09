Blinger® Unveils New Gem Z And Ultimate Fan Collections

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Get ready to shine with! Whether you're having a girls' night out, heading to a concert or festival or just hanging out with friends, our new collection of pearlized pastel-colored styling tools and precision-cut glass crystals is all about adding the perfect touch of stunning sparkle to your hair game. Express your individuality with blingersparkle and be dazzling in an instant!

blinger® announces two new collections sure to add a touch of sparkle and team spirit to every occasion!

Instantly elevate your game day look and show off your team pride in a fun and unique way! Introducing the blinger® Ultimate Fan Collection – the must-have for sports enthusiasts looking to dazzle your team spirit at every game! The Starter Pack includes a sporty "leathered" blinger® styling tool and precision-cut glass crystals in "Clear Winner", "Trophy Gold" and "Chalk White". Refill packs are available in 15 team colors and 2 sports symbols. This collection allows fans to mix, match, and show their team pride with ease!

Angie Cella, Inventor & Chief Dreamer of blinger® shared, "At blinger®, we are always looking for ways to connect with our customers and bring them products that enhance their unique styles and passions. The Gem Z Collection is inspired by the energy and creativity of Gen Z, perfect for festivals and everyday sparkle. The Ultimate Fan Collection celebrates the passion and pride of sports fans, allowing them to showcase their team spirit in a unique and dazzling way. Our goal is to bring joy and sparkle to every moment, making it special and memorable."

Availability & Pricing:



Gem Z Collection: Starter Set - $39.00

Ultimate Fan Collection: Starter Pack - $39.00; Refill Pack $10.00 Available at , Amazon and TikTok Shop

Follow us on social media: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok: @blingerofficial

The blinger® Journey:

The idea for blinger® came to Angie Cella in a dream. In a second dream, God said to her, "I want you to make this product." From that moment on, blinger® became a journey of faith. As a single mom of four, it was that faith that kept her going after every failure and obstacle and gave her the courage to sell her family's home in order to further what God had asked her to do. This product is a testament to Angie's belief that anything is possible with God (Matthew 19:26). She seeks to encourage other entrepreneurs to share their dreams with God. She believes that bringing Him in as their Chief Business Partner infinitely increases their chances of success and ultimately gives their work more meaning and purpose.

About blinger®:

blinger® is the world's first and only patented styling tool that effortlessly adds gems to your hair in an instant. At blinger® our mission is to shine so brightly as a company that others can't help but see the evidence of God's goodness and faithfulness in our lives. Our motto is to Brighten Lives and our desire is to leave a little sparkle wherever we go!

