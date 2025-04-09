Sift Bake Shop And A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons Officially Open At Mohegan Sun

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Anyone who knows Adam [Young] knows he's all about hospitality. He knows how to walk into a room and provide great guest service, whether it's to a boardroom full of executives or to a guest visiting Sift. Adam is also an inspirational leader – he's behind the line, baking and interacting with his team. His character and how he delivers as a leader fit perfectly with our brand," said Jeff Hamilton, president & general manager at Mohegan Sun. "Sift Bake Shop and A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons are the next step in our immersive food & beverage strategy. Over the course of the last few years, we've been able to open more world-class dining establishments that have really transformed our property into a food & beverage destination. We're really excited to see the continued success of Sift Bake Shop and A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons, especially at our new location."

"We are so thrilled to be the newest addition to Mohegan Sun," said Adam Young.

"Sift has grown significantly over the past 10 years and to be able to scale, you really have to be surrounded by people who buy into and understand your vision. In our case, that includes the spirit of hospitality and being committed to the service of others, and that is something that I have found during my time working with Mohegan Sun. We certainly hope we bring a little delight to everyone, and we look forward to welcoming each and every one of our new guests."

Sift Bake Shop is a 2,930 square-foot bakery that features a variety of artisanal breads, breakfast pastries, and sweet & savory delights. All menu items start from scratch with fresh ingredients, and every menu item from Sift Bake Shop is made in-house in a state-of-the-art kitchen. Signature desserts at Sift Bake Shop include the chocolate croissant, the Opera Cake, the Pecan Sticky Bun, and the Carrot Cake Roulade. Guests can also enjoy select gluten-free cookies. Guests can pair their treats with an assortment of coffees, teas, lattes, artisanal beverages and more.

Adjacent to Sift Bake Shop is A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons, presented by Grey Goose. This boutique concept includes a 570 square-foot bar that pairs delicately crafted cocktails, wine and reserves with decadent chocolate bonbons. All bonbons are also created in-house, and to-go packages are specially packaged by hand. A.T.Y also serves small plates, including cheese and charcuterie and the dip trio, comprised of rotating dips with a toasted baguette.

Mohegan Sun's partnership with A.T.Y Hospitality started in 2019 when Adam Young joined the celebrity chef lineup at one of the property's largest events, the Sun Wine & Food Fest . At Sun Wine & Food Fest 2025, Adam was the presenting chef at the CT Spotlight featuring Preston Ridge Vineyard, while also participating in the ever-popular Celebrity Chef Dine Around and Sun Wine & Food Fest's anchor event, the Grand Tasting.

For more information about Sift Bake Shop and A.T.Y Bar and Bonbons, presented by Grey Goose, visit mohegansun/sift .

Photos from yesterday's ribbon cutting ceremony can be found here .

