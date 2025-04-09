Smart Lighting Expo And Spring Lighting Fair Attracts Some 15,000 Global Buyers



HONG KONG, Apr 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) concluded successfully today - The twin fairs attracted some 15,000 buyers from 108 countries and regions, with increased numbers from various markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America - An on-site survey showed that more than half of respondents still anticipate sales rising in the next one to two years - InnoEX and Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will open on Sunday, 13 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre HONG KONG, Apr 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) successfully concluded today. The twin fairs welcomed some 15,000 buyers from 108 countries and regions, with notable growth in buyers from Asia including Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, European countries, such as the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as from Latin America, including Argentina and Colombia. This participation highlights the prominent role both fairs have as global trading platforms for lighting products. Sophia Chong , Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“As the first wave of HKTDC's four spring tech events in April, the twin lighting fairs showcased the most advanced lighting products and solutions. Hosting various industry seminars and networking events, the fairs served as an ideal platform for professionals to expand their connections and discuss trending market topics, driving industry development in greenovation, healthy lighting, and smart technology. This Sunday, InnoEX and Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will open for four days, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a leading, international innovation and technology hub.” Home automation and smart lighting control systems reveal competitive edge The HKTDC conducted a survey to gain a deeper understanding of the trends in the lighting industry and surveyed 446 exhibitors and buyers on-site. The results indicate that both buyers and exhibitors are still positive about the economic outlook. Highlighted market outlook and product trends: - Within the next 6 to 12 months, 38.3% of respondents anticipate an increase in overall sales, while 52.2% expect sales to remain stable. Over the next 1 to 2 years, 51.8% expect overall sales to increase, with 39.7% anticipate sales to remain stable.

- Respondents consider Taiwan (77.1%), Mainland China (76.2%), Hong Kong (70.6%), Japan (65.8%), and ASEAN countries (63.3%) to be promising or very promising target sales markets for lighting products over the next two years in terms of growth.

- In terms of market potential, the most sought-after markets for respondents are Europe (24.2%), Australia and Pacific Islands (17.3%), North America (17.3%), ASEAN countries (13.3%), and Latin America (13.3%).

- Respondents identify LED lighting (36.8%), residential lighting (25.1%), and commercial lighting (24.4%) as having the greatest growth potential.

- Respondents believe home automation and smart lighting control systems (48.9%), energy-efficient lighting control solutions (39%), and outdoor smart security lighting systems (25.8%) have the most potential for smart lighting products in the next two years.

- The survey revealed that consumers would be willing to pay an average 28% more for smart-lighting products. Trade discussions gain positive momentum Smart lighting products and solutions integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) continued to be a focal point at the fair. The British brand Limi, participated for the first time in the Spring Lighting Fair and showcased its self-developed AI smart lighting control system. The company's founder and CEO, Umer Asif stated,“The Spring Lighting Fair is the first international lighting fair we have joined. The fair allows us to introduce our new lighting concept to global buyers and enhance our exposure. We have connected with more than 200 buyers from Hong Kong, Europe, Saudi Arabia and the US. We have had preliminary negotiations with more than 50 potential business partners. We expect the fair to bring in US$40 to US$50 million in sales for the company. Due to the favourable results, we have already reserved a bigger booth at the Autumn Lighting Fair.” The Hall of Aurora at the Spring Lighting Fair featured some 180 elite lighting brands including Hong Kong brand Siki - a renowned lighting brand for Mainland China's catering industry specialising in functional LED lighting products. Ye Chang , General Manager of Liang Owltech Company Limited, said: "To expand into overseas markets and establish Siki as a global brand, we participate annually in the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair. At this year's Spring Lighting Fair, we have met various new buyers from Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with some 30 potential clients will place orders, we anticipate order sales to reach US$500,000 to US$1 million.” Smart city initiatives have consistently driven the rapid growth of the smart lighting market. Buyers from Brazil's Azizi are dedicated to sourcing quality lighting products for Brazilian companies and government projects. The company's CEO and founder, Fábio Oliveira said,“Since 2012, I have actively attended the lighting fairs. At this year's Smart Lighting Expo, I have already identified three potential suppliers for smart controllers needed for a street light project, with orders valued at approximately US$1.2 million. My sourcing journey will also continue through the Click2Match platform, ensuring we stay connected with more suppliers after the fairs." Hungary's Seemis Kft is keen to source lighting products from manufacturers in Mainland China for better quality and prices. The company's Chief Executive Officer, Magyar Krisztina said,“After attending the meetings arranged via the Click2Match platform, we have found three potential suppliers of track lights, linear lights, tri-proof lights and floodlights from Mainland China. We plan to buy US$150,000 to US$200,000 worth of lighting products at the Spring Lighting Fair.” Under the hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, the twin lighting fairs combined in-person sourcing with online meetings via the HKTDC's Click2Match smart business-matching platform and hktdc sourcing platform . Click2Match will be available until 16 April to facilitate discussions between exhibitors and buyers around the world. April brings a calendar packed with innovation and trade events Driven by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the HKTDC, Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) in April 2025 brings together a series of tech-related exhibitions, conferences, seminars, roundtables and networking events in Hong Kong, setting the perfect scene for industry exchanges and cross-disciplinary collaborations. A series of exciting must-attend technology events during the week, include the just-ended Smart Lighting Expo and Hong Kong Web3 Festival, as well as upcoming events starting on Sunday, such as InnoEX, Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), and the Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference. Apart from BIT Week, the HKTDC will also host a series of lifestyle exhibitions later this month, including the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, and Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference, to promote Hong Kong's economic and trade development. Photo download: The 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and the 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) concluded successfully today, attracting some 15,000 buyers from 108 countries and regions The Greenovation zone debuted at the Spring Lighting Fair , showcasing innovative green lighting products and technology The Hall of Aurora at the Spring Lighting Fair featured innovative lighting products and technology from some 180 renowned brands The twin lighting fairs have attracted many exhibitors from major international lighting brands The Smart Lighting Fair featured group pavilions from Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including two new pavilions from Shenzhen and a returning pavilion from Zhongshan The Asian Lighting Forum took place on 6 April, facilitating the lighting industry to adapt to the latest market standards and illustrate the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) development through case studies In the Smart Lighting Solution Forum on 7 April, industry experts presented technological advancements in human-centric lighting and comprehensive intelligent customised lighting application across different scenarios

