U.S. Postal Service Recommends New Prices For July

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of mailing services price changes to take effect July 13. The new rates include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents. The proposed adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service, would raise mailing services product prices approximately 7.4 percent. If favorably reviewed by the commission, the price changes would include:

Product Current prices Planned prices Letters (1 ounce) 73 cents 78 cents Letters (metered 1 ounce) 69 cents 74 cents Domestic postcards 56 cents 62 cents International postcards $1.65 $1.70 International letter (1 ounce) $1.65 $1.70







The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters will increase from 28 cents to 29 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for the Special Services products. Notably, the Postal Service will apply a price reduction of 12 percent for postal insurance when mailing an item.

As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization's Delivering for America 10-year plan. USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world.

Following a directive from the PRC, the Postal Service is filing two sets of prices for Marketing Mail and Package Services products. While only one set of rates will go into effect on July 13, these prices address the pending proposal to eliminate Bound Printed Matter and expand Marketing Mail, pending the commission's approval. USPS will release additional communications to address price changes in these categories.

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the commission's website under the Daily Listings section . The Mailing Services filing is Docket No. R2025-1. The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at .

