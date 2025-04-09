NITI Aayog To Host Workshop On Assistive Technology Development In Pune

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, is organising a one-day workshop on 'Developing Ecosystem for Assistive Technology in India' on April 9, 2025, at YASHADA, Pune.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, will inaugurate the event, accompanied by Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Dr. V.K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog.

The demand for assistive devices and products in India has become increasingly critical due to the growing population of persons with disabilities, elderly individuals, and those with chronic health conditions.

These technologies play a vital role in enhancing quality of life and fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

With its technological advancements and dynamic start-up ecosystem, India shows significant potential to emerge as a manufacturing hub for assistive technology, capable of meeting both domestic and international demands.

Approximately 200 participants, including senior officials from Central and State Governments, international organisations, research institutions, and representatives from the assistive technology industry and start-up sector, will discuss the current landscape and future prospects of assistive technology in India.

The workshop aims to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for promoting assistive technology nationwide. Discussions will focus on key themes including improving access to assistive technology, examining state initiatives, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and exploring global partnerships.

The outcomes and recommendations from this workshop are expected to contribute significantly toward formulating a framework for developing India's assistive technology ecosystem, supporting the principle of 'leaving no one behind' and building a more inclusive society.

(KNN Bureau)