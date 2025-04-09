403
Qatar Airways To Increase Manchester Service
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways will be launching three additional flights to Manchester, UK, from June 4, 2025.
Qatar Airways said that this supports the increasing demand for the airline ahead of the summer season. The route will be served by the carrier's state-of-the-art fleet of Airbus A350-1000s and Boeing 787-9s.
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity. The World's Best Airline enhances its network by continually anticipating market trends and evolving travel demands for destinations to cater to its global community of leisure and business travellers alike.
Qatar Airways began its operations in the northern England city in 2003. Manchester remains an integral city in Qatar Airways' network of more than 170 destinations.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: "Qatar Airways' increase in flights to Manchester comes as part of enhancing connectivity from all over the world to the 'Capital of the North.' Global passengers will soon have greater choice and comfort when traveling to Manchester with Qatar Airways through our award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH) voted World's Best Airport and World's Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax in 2024."
"With these incremental flights to Manchester, we are also proud to facilitate connectivity and capacity between the UK and Australia - two significant markets for global travel," he added.
