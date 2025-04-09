Toll Brothers Offers New Move-In Ready Homes In Caldwell, Idaho

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALDWELL, Idaho, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that the company has a select number of move-in ready homes available in its two popular Caldwell, Idaho communities: Passero Ridge and Pradera . In addition to its build-to-order home sites in both communities, Toll Brothers offers move-in ready and quick move-in homes already under construction with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“These two beautiful communities offer an array of luxury homes with options for every timeline in sought-after Caldwell,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho.“Our move-in ready homes are an incredible opportunity for customers who want to begin living in their new dream home as soon as possible.”









At Toll Brothers' Passero Ridge and Pradera communities, residents will find Caldwell's ever-growing wine country is located just minutes away, while fishing, boating, and hiking are within reach at Lake Lowell.

Passero Ridge, located just north of Lake Lowell's rustic shoreline, offers single-family quick move-in homes and move-in ready homes from the Arbor, Juniper, and Willow collections. The community offers scenic mountain views and spectacular amenities, including a pool, pool house, pickleball court, and playground. Homes at Passero Ridge range from 1,382 to 3,433+ square feet and are priced from $374,995.

Offering large home sites and luxury quick move-in and move-in ready homes from the Brookside collection, Pradera features single-level home designs with open-concept living. Ranging from 2,128 to 2,668+ square feet, the homes offer high-end finishes and beautiful exterior design. Homes in Pradera are priced from $499,995.

For more information on Passero Ridge, Pradera, or any of the 14 Toll Brothers communities available in Idaho, home shoppers are invited to call (208) 780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID .

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

