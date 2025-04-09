Doha Metro And Lusail Tram Transport Over 1.8 Million Passengers During Eid Al-Fitr

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Rail announced on Tuesday that it transported a total of 1.81 million passengers during the Eid Al-Fitr break from March 30 to April 7, 2025.

According to the company, the Doha Metro served 1.7 million passengers, while Lusail Tram transported 110,000 passengers during the same period.

Among the busiest stations were Al Azizyah, DECC, and Legtaifiya, Qatar Rail noted.

Earlier this year, Qatar Rail extended its service hours.

The Doha Metro now operates from 5 a. to 1 am from Saturday to Thursday, and from 9 am. to 1 am on Fridays.

Lusail Tram runs from 5 am to 1:30 am from Saturday to Thursday, and from 2 pm to 1:30 am on Fridays.

In January, the new Turquoise Line of the Lusail Tram network was inaugurated, marking a significant expansion of Qatar's public transportation infrastructure.

The latest figures reflect the growing coverage, extended service hours, and increased reliance on Qatar's integrated rail network.