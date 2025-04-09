Technology Executive, Guillermo Avila, Joins Avant Advisory Group

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avant Advisory Group is pleased to welcome Guillermo Avila as its Managing Director of Information Technology & CIO Interim Management. With over 30 years of experience in technology leadership, project management, and IT strategy, Guillermo has held senior executive positions, including CIO and Director of Information Technology, and as trusted management consultant for such professional organizations as Accenture.

He is also known for his specialized expertise in rescuing and successfully turning around IT projects that are facing significant challenges, including post-merger integrations, ERP selection and implementation, and project management.

Jim Davidson , founder and president of Avant Advisory commented:“I met Guillermo nearly 20 years ago during a tough client turnaround while he was simultaneously implementing a hugely successful ERP implantation. Since our first meeting and continuing in the years beyond, I've become increasingly impressed with Guillermo's expertise, particularly in his successful rescue of large implementations gone awry.

I'm so proud to announce that Guillermo will now do for Avant Advisory Group what he has done countless times in leading IT strategies and enterprise-wide project implementations for global companies. Guillermo's experience across multiple industries, including manufacturing, consumer products, biotechnology, food distribution, food service, and pharmaceuticals will be invaluable in securing value for our clients.”

Guillermo Avila shared his thoughts on joining Avant Advisory Group, saying: "I am honored to join Avant Advisory Group and collaborate with a team that shares my passion for delivering strategic IT leadership and project turnarounds. Throughout my career, I've focused on helping organizations navigate complex technology challenges, and I look forward to leveraging that experience to drive transformative outcomes for Avant's clients."

About Avant Advisory Group

Avant Advisory Group is a 25+ year, premier, operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting firm. We focus on middle-market companies by combining Big 4 firm and senior management industry experience with our credentialed financial and operating expertise to identify and implement value opportunities that increase cash flow, profitability, and EBITDA. Clients find our financial guidance and operational expertise particularly valuable during periods of transition.

We concentrate on adding value through deep operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, complex ERP implementation and technology solutions, profitability improvement, interim management, forensic, investigative, dispute resolution services, and M&A transaction advisory. Learn more at .

Avant Advisory Group is Biblically based and serves God and our clients with the highest honor and integrity.

