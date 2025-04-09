Linq Adds Gohighlevel Amid Market Frenzy To Send Blue Messages From CRM

Linq's blue-bubble messaging feature, Linq Blue, now supports GoHighLevel.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq , the world's leading mobile CRM and lead capture platform, launched today an integration with marketing service HighLevel in response to intense customer demand for Linq's groundbreaking new iMessaging feature, Linq Blue .

Linq fast-tracked the integration as industries popular with HighLevel's white-labeled platform booked reservations weeks in advance for Linq Blue , which enables iMessage conversations sent directly from leading CRMs.

"This is unprecedented for us. Customers are paying sight unseen because they know how game-changing this integration will be," said Elliott Potter, co-founder and CEO of Linq. "It's not just a feature, it's a seismic shift. Blue's value is undeniable, and HighLevel's reach makes this a perfect storm for massive adoption."

Linq Blue is the latest achievement for the Birmingham, Alabama-based lead-capture software company. Conversations with blue-bubble iMessages have an industry average 60% response rate versus the 24% response rate for standard green SMS texts. Linq Blue allows customers to convey the trust of a personal device while keeping professional contacts separately on the Linq platform.

Users can participate in group messages, send high-quality attachments, and view typing indicators and notification status, just like any iPhone.

Combined with Linq's robust products and features - digital business cards, automated follow-up messages, AI contact scanning, tagging, enrichment, and more - Linq Blue makes Linq the most powerful lead-management tool in its class.

Now, users can bring that same functionality to their white-labeled properties using HighLevel.

"Customers have been banging down our door for this integration," said Patrick Sullivan, co-founder and CTO of Linq. "I'm excited to see them put it to work and start closing more deals."

For more information about Linq Blue , or to schedule a consultation, visit .

About Linq

Linq is the world's leading mobile-first CRM and lead capture platform. Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, Linq transforms how salespeople interact with legacy CRMs to capture leads, nurture relationships, and turn more contacts into closed deals.

With seamless integrations with top CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, Linq offers an easy-to-use mobile interface that enables sales teams to work effectively from anywhere.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Linq

