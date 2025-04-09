Congress Leaders Should Criticise RSS Aggressively: Jitu Patwari

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ahmedabad, April 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday asked his party leaders to aggressively criticise the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) like the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticises them.

“Congress leaders should criticise RSS aggressively just like LoP Rahul Gandhi. The leaders who are afraid to criticise RSS cannot fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP,” said Jitu Patwari while addressing the 'Nyaypath' session of All India Congress in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

He added that RSS is a political organisation and urged Congress leaders and workers to take a pledge to take an aggressive approach against the organisation.

“RSS is a social and cultural organisation. When PM Modi did 'note-bandi', RSS remained silent. It means that the BJP and RSS are the same. Congress leaders and workers should take on them in a similar fashion,” Patwari said.

He further added that when demonetisation was imposed in 2016, LoP Rahul Gandhi cautioned the country that it would have an adverse impact on India's economy.

“But, the BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi while RSS supported the demonetisation,” he said.

Patwari said that all the Congress leaders should take a pledge to consider RSS as a political organisation only.

“Those who fear to criticise RSS cannot fight and win against BJP and PM Modi,” he reiterated.

On April 8-9, the Indian National Congress (INC) convened a two-day All India Congress Committee (AICC) conclave in Ahmedabad, marking its first such session in Gujarat in over six decades.

The event, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh' (Path of Justice: Resolve, Dedication and Struggle), unfolded against the symbolic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, between the Sabarmati and Kochrab Ashrams, places steeped in the history of India's freedom struggle.

With over 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members in attendance, the conclave aimed to reassert the party's ideological roots and outline its roadmap for revival, particularly in Gujarat, a state long dominated by the BJP.