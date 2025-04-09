Everstake Passes Independent Trail Of Bits Audit, Ensuring Secure And Accessible Staking For Everyone

Everstake , a leading global non-custodial staking provider for retail and institutional clients, announces that its 0.1+ ETH Staking Solution, which enables users to stake with as little as 0.1 ETH, has undergone an independent audit by Trail of Bits .

Trail of Bits conducted a comprehensive review of several smart contracts within Everstake's Ethereum staking protocol. The audit evaluated authentication, access controls, documentation, and transaction security. While Trail of Bits identified areas for improvement, Everstake has successfully addressed the majority of the findings, including updating its documentation.

Since staking traditionally requires 32 ETH, Everstake was among the first to lower the barrier to entry, allowing users to participate with just 0.1 ETH. For the company, client security remains a top priority, particularly as this protocol is also integrated into -an open-source toolkit that enables easy staking integration for wallets. Industry leaders such as

“Ensuring a seamless and secure staking experience is a top priority for Trezor. By partnering with Everstake, we provide our users with a way to receive rewards while maintaining top-tier security standards. The recent audit by Trail of Bits confirmed that Everstake's staking infrastructure meets high-security standards, reinforcing our commitment to making staking both secure and accessible within Trezor Suite,” said Matěj Žák, CEO at Trezor.

“Security and accessibility go hand in hand when it comes to staking. At Everstake, we take both seriously, which is why we welcomed an independent audit by Trail of Bits. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure platform for our users. We believe that industry-wide collaboration is key to creating a safer Web3, and we're proud to contribute to setting higher standards in the staking ecosystem”, said Bohdan Opryshko, co-founder and COO at Everstake.

The full report of the audit is available at .

About Trail of Bits:

Founded in 2012 by 3 expert hackers with no investment capital, is the premier place for security experts to boldly advance security and address technology's newest and most challenging risks. It has helped secure some of the world's most targeted organizations and devices. Our combination of novel research with practical solutions reduces the security risks that our clients face from emerging technologies. Our work helps drive the security industry and the public understanding of the technology underlying our world.

About Everstake:

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services or take custody of, or otherwise hold or manage, customer assets. Everstake does not conduct any independent diligence on or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency or associated funds. Everstake's provision of technology services allowing a user to stake digital assets is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital assets by it. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets.