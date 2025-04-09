The UAE Lottery Celebrates Big Wins For Lebanese And Colombian Players

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The UAE Lottery continues to create unforgettable moments for players from all walks of life, with winners sharing their excitement and inspiring stories. From big prizes to smaller wins, players are enjoying the thrill of the games, with something to offer for everyone.

Cristian Buitrago, a Colombian national living and working in the UAE since 2013, is one of the Lucky Chance ID winners who walked away with AED 100,000. Cristian recalls the moment he found out:“I sent a notification to my wife, and she thought I'd won AED 100 – not AED 100,000!” Laughing at the memory, he says the prize money will go toward his eldest daughter's education.

Cristian has his sights set on even bigger goals.“I'm focused on winning the grand prize,” he says.“To everyone who's thinking of joining; go ahead. One day, luck will be on your side, and you will have the chance to make your dreams come true.”

Another AED 100,000 winner, Nadim Mohanna from Lebanon, decided to try his luck after receiving a mobile notification from Botim about The UAE Lottery.“I wasn't familiar with it at first,” he says.“I told my wife about it, and we kept it hush-hush until we confirmed it was real.” Once he realized that The UAE Lottery is a reliable and trustworthy brand, he was encouraged to give it a try:“It sounded official and secure, so I bought a ticket, and I plan to keep buying and participating in the games. Next time, I'm aiming for the AED 100 million.”

Cristian and Nadim are shining examples of how opportunity and optimism can lead to success. Their recent wins in The UAE Lottery highlight the excitement and potential that comes with every ticket, encouraging others to take a chance and believe in their own possibilities.

