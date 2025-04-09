Douglas Elliman Introduces A New Era In Home Search

Premier brokerage launches first-ever luxury lifestyle website with AI-powered property search platform

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, unveiled its new digital platform today: Elliman. This cutting-edge destination introduces Elliman Inspirations , an AI-powered home discovery tool offering personalized property search and a private agent-client collaboration space.

This marks a significant advancement in connecting buyers with their dream homes, delivering a more tailored and engaging real estate experience. In addition to reimagining the property search journey, the platform also introduces World of Elliman -a dynamic, digital lifestyle hub that features original content celebrating the unique people, passions, pursuits, and properties that inspire us.

"The launch of this new digital destination and platform truly represents a new era in home search," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "As a company with innovation and entrepreneurship at its core, Douglas Elliman is dedicated to providing a discovery and collaboration experience that exemplifies these virtues."

A sleek, innovative digital experience, Elliman Inspirations enables agents to host clients in an agent-branded, AI-assisted home discovery, comparison, and search experience. Behind the scenes, real estate-trained Al technology monitors preferences and behaviors and gives agents contextually relevant suggestions for prompting clients toward their new home purchase. Clients can even search by image to capture listings for sale that match their desired home aesthetic. Furthermore, behavior and match score-based AI recommendations help convert clients with ease.

"In an industry that thrives on the power of personal relationships, Douglas Elliman has always been committed to helping our agents forge meaningful connections with clients," said Liebowitz. "By that measure, World of Elliman and Elliman Inspirations promise to enhance and elevate the way agents and clients connect and build lasting relationships around the real estate journey."

The iterative Elliman Inspirations suite of robust capabilities includes:



Real-time collaboration between agents and clients-with the ability to share commentary, send listings, build "collections" of listings, and track insights and preferences-to make a far more impactful, personalized, and targeted search

Full searchability of all live listings in any city, neighborhood, zip, or custom boundaries that can be "drawn on a map"

Ability to track favorite properties and organize a search into personalized folders of listings

Allows users to "pin" specific photos from listings into a custom page of "inspirations" that reflect their unique tastes and preferences

Advanced image recognition so that searches can be conducted by using photos-whether a "pinned inspiration" or any uploaded photo The platform constantly works to understand the client, share personalized recommendations of new listings, and alert the agent with all the insights needed to deliver a value-added and targeted home search.

"Elliman Inspirations represents a quantum leap in real estate marketing and technology. By seamlessly blending AI-powered personalization with agent expertise, we're transforming the home search from a transactional process to an immersive, tailored journey," said Elliman Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Garbarini. "Our agents can now provide unprecedented insight and convenience, leveraging intelligent recommendations that truly understand client preferences and behavior."

"We built Elliman Inspirations to be a shared space for agents and clients to find and sell homes that align with clients' lifestyles, budgets, and unique preferences," said Connie Mui-Reilly, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Douglas Elliman. "With sophisticated tools for collecting and sharing images through personal 'mood boards,' this new platform will dramatically enrich and advance the real estate discovery experience."

World of Elliman

World of Elliman redefines the art of living-seamlessly blending how we live, work, and dream. More than buying and selling residences, we curate lifestyles that reflect global perspectives, personal achievements, and a commitment to excellence-a sanctuary where luxury meets purpose, and every architectural detail tells a story of success.

Through exclusive publications like Elliman, Equestrian, and Vicinity magazines, alongside the digital-only Elliman Insider, Douglas Elliman celebrates the intersection of luxury real estate with passions such as art, yachting, and equestrian pursuits cherished by our clientele. In partnership with UK-based Knight Frank Residential, we also deliver cutting-edge insights on global trends among ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals, highlighted in the acclaimed annual Wealth Report.

"As a leading luxury real estate brokerage with global reach, we have deep expertise in the lives and passions of our clients," said Garbarini. "The new Elliman and World of Elliman will enable us to raise the bar on the content we produce going forward, educating clients not just on the real estate they are acquiring, but also the lifestyle that comes with it."

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG , "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, .

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at and on our social media accounts.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED