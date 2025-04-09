MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Belgees Osman Fageer

Port Sudan (Sudanow) Numbers of Returned Sudanese from Egypt are increasing back to homeland after a long suffer. Retuned groups include a lot of families who decided to retune that rises hope of stability conditions in Sudan .These developments appear Sudanese strong willingness to return and participate in building new and better future. Two land borders crossing ( Argeen and Eshkit) connect Sudan and Egypt as to exchange goods and passengers movements while Sudanese government announced on costumes exemption to All appliances and furniture of personal use. Abdul Baqi Dafa Allah said to (Sudanow)” I came to Egypt with my wife for our safety and treatment after extreme suffering because of aggressive violation by ٌ Rapid Support Forces militia following their attack on al-Jazeera state . As other refugees Sudanese , we were uncomfortable. My wife's troubles in bones because of humidity increased in last months beside great recent victories of our national army and expelling rebels forces militate form our regions, we decided to return home and it was done. Abdul Baqi described” trip was hard because of my wife illness , cold weather. We searched for hotel to take a rest before continue our trip for our homes. Despite all challenges we are very happy to retune back to homeland”. Egypt hosted more than792,000 refuge from different nationalities , topped Sudanese and next Syrian Unofficially statistics pointed that more than 300,000 Sudanese were returned to Sudan. In last January launched from Abdeen square in centre of Egyptian capital Cairo journeys that transferred people of Cinga city include programs of Return to homeland. These step came in time witnessed positive movements in Sudan to restore cities which were under control of rebels militia. Deputy Secretary General of Wad Madani People Association (M PA ) Mustafa Omar Hatreek told we consisted this social body last year after a lot numbers of the region's people came here due to the aggressive acts of killing , theft, looting, intimidation and violence of Rebel militia against citizens. We achieved successful social projects as support people during holy Ramadan month, provide health services via medical insurance addition to provide temporary houses for new coming persons and families till they arrange their situations . After our brave army continuous victories we decided to organize return tripes for our region's people to return home . Numbers of who want to return are huge ( about 3-4 thousand families) are displaced in number of Egypt providences and who registered till now 4000 person Seven (7) trips include 350 person were done till now and other are waiting us. Some charitable people from our regions and our associations in abroad particular in Saudi Arabia Qatar , and Popular Support Authority chaired in costing addition to the state finance support of 25 million Sud The trip path from Cairo to wad madeene directly with allowed luggage medium bag to every one. We target to organize 60-70 tripe as the great obstacle is how to provide finance support to continue the project. Some measures facing our people in return tripe take long time we hope to cooperate between official authorities in these regard”. Sudan embassy representative explained that it is official measure for who entered the country ( Egypt ) illegal and registered via International Organization for Migration ( IMO) so they have to close their files to return home legally ". Chairman of foreign relation committee in“ Sudanese- Egyptian Friendship Society , Muhmmad Gubara said in previous statements that“ demands of return increased more after military victories in the capital Khartoum and al- jazera state beside providing basic services of water and electricity . there are number of initiatives aimed to transport who want to return via land-trips free without cost from Cairo to Aswan ( south of Egypt) then to land borders crossing between two countries till the nearest Sudanese city Wade-Halfa. Example to popular initiatives is“ Al-insirafee” initiative that organize by social activists from Sudanese community in Egypt. According to one of them Khalil Imam told” the initiative organize daily trip (15 mini bus) due to increasable demands of return from families who obligated to displace here and face finance challenges as high houses rent or daily life costs. We transport till now 21,000 person since last mid of January. Priority in return to families who in financial needs through transport them for free trips. Our initiative supported by Sudanese businessmen in Gulf state , Europe and USA. Advisor of quality and Initiatives Department of Sudan Embassy in Egypt, Dr. Amen Majzoub said to (Sudanow)” national return of Sudanese people from Egypt one of great social projects of return to homeland after a terrible and difficult period in which citizens enforced to leave their houses because of breaking and violating all principals of military , security, and humanitarian international laws by the rebels militates who caused several hurts and damages for people. Sudan embassy in Egypt observ all different initiatives processes of the national return and not volunteer because it is return to homeland. The initiatives of return accomplish through number of social associations of people in part regions and states inside Sudan who collect finance support to rent buses for return. The department supervises these efforts , so we receive demands of return and organize them to return. The process get well as 6 convoy included from 15-20 bus were left to areas include regions in Khartoum, port-Sudan, Dongla, Wd -medanee and Um-durman. In Egypt live huge numbers of Sudanese more than 700 thousands move in between two countries for treatment, studying or trade in addition to big community live permanent before war in Egypt. Dr Amen apricated Sudanese experience of displacing in these war on saying“ they give world distinguished example because spite all these huge numbers of refugees and displaced people to Egypt and other neighbor states, no even one camp was established for those Sudanese refugee but they live in suitable house with each other and find all respect from Egyptian leadership and people. Our efforts will continue to facilitate measures of return after defeat rebel militia , clean and secure all cities.

On anther part, on beginning new period in Syria, the Turkish- Syrian borders witnessed continuous return of Syrian refuges to their homeland after long years.



Fatma al-Kheder returned from Turkey to her city (Hims) in Syria said to (Sudanow ) we left our country after events of 2011 to Jordan .we lost every thing , our relatives ( my husband died), our money and properties. houses were destroyed . we suffered a lot in last years from alienation and displacing because of war. We found problems to move between Syria and Jordan so we decided to travel toward Turkey in 2016. We stay all last period in ( Mersin) state and thanks to Turkish people for their kind welcome. In last year we suffer as others in all world with Global Price Wave and conditions became worse ,in time that our country liberated so we decided to leave and return to our city Hims in Syria. We arrived before month ago, every thing was demolished. our house unsuitable for living . a friend to my son in a near village of ( Fayrosa - doesn't destroyed because in Christian area) hosted us till we rebuild our house. we will stay despite lack of electricity services ( only 2-3 hours) per day but all services of health and education and safety are available only bullet shots heard sometimes in night. Many of my relatives and Syrian friends who I left them in Turkey are preparing themselves to return after ending the school year of their children . we return after liberating our country to build homeland with its honesty sons hands and to live in homeland is a blessing for God. We hope that new regime exert more efforts to rehabilitate all necessary services to encourage and receive returned Syrian in coming period. Fatma Mohammed from ( Al-Rastan city ) in Hims province said to (Sudanow) we are Syrian family have 4 children we stayed in Syria all along war period that began in 2011 till 2017 during that we seen and suffer all kinds of unhumanitarian violence and despite we faced kinds of scaring and intimidation. We've been through it all, till battels reached our regions . Never we escaped from death but arrest was the worst and all of us know what happened in (Sednaya) prison. My husband had serious injury in spinal cord and stayed four years suffering pain without treatment , there is no medical services because city had been sieged, even no food stuff could enter. . we depended on some our agricultural products which we plant inside the city.



We managed to flee hardly, first station was Jordan. Our staying there was short due to high living cost . we came to Turkey. Beginning was very hard children's school, language, and the society's tradition but soon we adjusted our conditions . I praise God my children passed obstacle of language successfully. we as a family didn't faced any kind of bullying, but most Syrian suffered some of bad situations and that hurts me so much. We are very blessed and happy for liberation Syria and decided to travel as soon as possible to meet our relatives , brothers' sisters and parents who we didn't seen since long years ago. On return land -road we seen only destruction and devastation pictures. Houses were destroyed , roofs , windows and doors were stolen, what spoiled our joy with victory but strongest our well to return to rebuild our great homeland Syria. We are work- hard people and approved success in refugee countries , so it is time to return and rebuild our homeland. According to International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated in last November that 30%of Sudan people displaced beause of war including 3 million to neiboroughing states. Some reasons of increase numbers of Return people are difficulties of livehood costs and high rent of houses and depletition saving money of most families. As well we in study published by International Labour Ogrganization in 2023 about directions of syrian manpower that most of them work in sectors of textile , industry, services , and instructures sectors. İn addition to Car maintianes and repair service , leather products industry and food industry sectors. The stady pointed , despiten numbers of syrian who retun from Turky still less comparing with who leave in Turky ( about 3 million), the observers agreed that Turkish their lost is enomerous on labower market due to syrian return , as syrian worker participate ın ıncresıng productıons and exportıng ın many sectors. The journalist Makkee Al-magrabee director of International relations unit in Sudanese Center of Thought Strategic Studies commented” Sudanese displaced movements to Egypt and other around countries different from the Syrian experience , because where Syrian found work opportunities to improve their skills and recover their conditions after war .they may return not in huge stamping but gradually. On contrary if stability achieved in Sudan there will be very fast return . because economic condition different and even education chances . Syrian children could get primary and secondary free education, while

Sudanese schools found difficulties to continue education path even in Sudanese branches schools that opened in Egypt . My expectation that return pace will increase more and more if safety accurate to stop random bombing even before rehabilitate the basic services of electricity and water because they live under heavy economic pressure in refugees areas. Founder of“Return to good people homeland” Muhammad Suleman said to (Sudanow) I insisted on establishing this initiative after my family wanted to return to Sudan. They came via smuggling because difficulties of enter visa to Egypt, later on they tock same way to return but it was very terrible because police sized them after that they return through as all returns now via legal way of Eshkit border-crossing while they give themselves up to Egyptian army , who give them up to the Sudanese army. I began to executive the initiative after Egyptian Pound value raised up , people life condition became worst. No support finance from (IOM) and no chance of work in Egypt , because itself export manpower addition to high prices of every things, for that the Sudanese thought to return despite war. İn beginning trips were via trains then increased numbers of returns rapidly after great military victories of Sudanese army. We adopted land -trips via buses due it reduce time and better comfort for returners .we specified free trips to special needs people. We call all donners and volunteers youth to participate in popular initiatives to return all Sudanese people to their homeland.

“ Sudanese army advance in battele field resently against rebels miliatai encouraged large numbers of Sudanese displaced in Egypt to retun said to ( Sudanow) Makee AL- magrabee it was a tipping point of begining sudanese return when the army sucssed to regained control on al- jazera state ( south Khartoum) and parts of the capital Khartoum. The large of al-jazera state and its economic capicities is capable to acoomodate most displaced people in addition wide agriccultral areas and many of avalibe water sources. Besides , rehabiliating government services and facilities sectors include electricity encourage many families who left their homes to return”. return trips continue day by day about 4 trips per week people come with great hope to build their homeland again .

B.F