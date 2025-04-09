PUBG MOBILE's 7th Anniversary Celebrated in South Africa with PDP Mural

SOUTH AFRICA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PUBG MOBILE's global community-driven initiative, the Ptopia Design Project (PDP), has found vibrant expression in South Africa - bringing in-game creativity to real-world art. In a powerful celebration of local talent and cultural identity, renowned PDP creator and university lecturer Brent Swart, better known as sgTOYOTA, led a striking graffiti installation at his university campus in Pretoria. The artwork captures South Africa's energy and diversity while commemorating the 7th anniversary of PUBG MOBILE (PUBGM).A creative director and longtime PDP contributor, Brent first joined the global design competition during its fourth season. His passion and talent have since led to the implementation of four iconic sets in the game: Battle Puppet, Dimwalker, Flamestrider, and Panda Warrior. His growing influence as a creator has made him one of the most recognised South African voices within the PUBG MOBILE global design community.In 2024, Brent took his involvement a step further by introducing PDP into his university curriculum as part of a formal creative module within the Faculty of Arts & Design. The program, known for its career-focused progression possibilities, has helped bridge academic theory with real-world application. Students quickly embraced the opportunity to design for a live gaming platform, and their enthusiasm translated into results - with nine students winning over 20 PDP awards during the year. The initiative has proven to be an exciting avenue for both creative growth and professional development.The latest project saw Brent and his students bring their creativity to life on a university wall. The mural fuses national pride with PUBG MOBILE's identity - featuring a stylised“7” shaped by the South African flag, a PUBG MOBILE drop box reimagined as Cape Town's Table Mountain, and a fun nod to local culture with the iconic Lone Survivor illustrated as a South African taxi driver. The piece is a celebration of what makes South Africa vibrant, colorful, and unique.As part of its commitment to enhancing the gaming experience across the continent, PUBG MOBILE has deployed dedicated servers in South Africa and Nigeria to improve connection stability and reduce latency for players in the region. Ongoing technical efforts are focused on optimising server performance, ensuring consistent routing, and enabling seamless matchmaking across all modes. These improvements aim to deliver a smoother and more unified experience for players across Africa.Through initiatives like PDP, PUBGM continues to provide South African creators with a platform to contribute to a globally recognised game - celebrating local talent, infusing regional creativity into its global universe, and enabling meaningful artistic and cultural participation. These initiatives also enhance the game's visibility and engagement, while fostering community connection through education and design.Download PUBG MOBILE now from the App Store or Google Play and experience the game where global creativity meets competitive action.(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

