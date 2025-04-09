Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraqi Pres. Invites Kuwait Amir To Arab Summit Next May


2025-04-09 09:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter on Wednesday from Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, which included an invitation to the 43rd Arab Summit and the fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, scheduled on May 17 in Baghdad.
The letter also touched on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as recent regional and international developments.
Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi delivered the letter to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
