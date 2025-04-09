EDX Markets And Bitgo Partnership Set To Strengthen Institutional Adoption Of Digital Assets

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced a strategic partnership with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions trusted by institutions since 2013.

The partnership will integrate Go Network, BitGo's settlement rails which enable secure, instant settlement of digital assets and fiat with counterparties directly from BitGo Trust qualified custody. In addition, BitGo Prime has joined EDX Markets as a member, adding EDX's deep liquidity to BitGo's pool of liquidity available to clients. Clients can now trade and settle directly from qualified custody, minimizing exchange exposure without compromising on price.

As traditional finance (TradFi) institutions explore their entry into the digital asset market, this partnership provides participants with the strong infrastructure and regulatory assurances necessary to trade with confidence. By applying the same standards found in TradFi, EDX and BitGo are creating a seamless bridge to digital assets, enabling more institutional investors to integrate cryptocurrency into their trading strategies.

"We are excited to partner with BitGo to expand our product offering and increase the appeal of our platform to TradFi participants," said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO, EDX Markets. "By integrating BitGo's qualified custody infrastructure into our clearing and settlement framework, we are addressing the need for robust mitigation structures, which will further advance our mission of creating a secure and efficient trading environment that attracts more institutional participants."

As a service provider to EDX Clearing, EDX's central clearinghouse solution, BitGo Trust's custodial services enhance security by reducing counterparty risk and improving capital efficiency through netted settlement within the confines of qualified custody. As a regulated qualified custodian, BitGo Trust ensures assets are safeguarded using industry-leading technology, robust controls and insurance coverage of up to $250M.

"We are thrilled to partner with EDX Markets as a key custody and settlement services provider to enable further institutional adoption," said Mike Belshe, Co-Founder and CEO of BitGo. "As the digital asset industry continues to mature, partnerships like ours bridge the gap between TradFi and crypto, driving increased participation and long-term growth in the space."

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets .

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit .

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

