Google Cloud And Verizon Drive Customer Experience Improvements For Verizon Customers With Gemini Integration

Gemini-powered solutions lead to significant advancements in Verizon's customer experience

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google Cloud announced the impactful results of its collaboration with Verizon, showcasing how the integration of Google Cloud's generative AI (gen AI) technology – including the Vertex AI platform, Gemini models, and Customer Engagement Suite – is significantly transforming Verizon's frontline operations. This strategic partnership has led to a 95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries, resulting in demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.

Over the past five years, Verizon has successfully rolled out innovative tools powered by Google Cloud technology to streamline customer interactions and reduce its employees' cognitive load. These human-centered tools function as an intelligent AI partner, delivering optimal guidance and relevant offers. Crucially, these innovations empower Verizon's team to build stronger relationships with customers, recognizing the value of every interaction.

Google Cloud AI Powers Enhanced Agent Capabilities at Verizon

The "Personal Research Assistant," a conversational AI agent developed through the collaboration between Verizon and Google Cloud, is powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel. This sophisticated tool provides Verizon's frontline workers with real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers to customer inquiries, eliminating the need to manually search through extensive knowledge bases. Operating proactively, the assistant suggests relevant questions customers may have and provides immediate answers when agents type in a question.

Deployed across 28,000 of Verizon's customer care reps and retail stores, "Personal Research Assistant" anticipates customer needs and offers tailored solutions, achieving a high level of accuracy and ensuring that customer inquiries are consistently addressed. Further enhancements, such as automated conversation summarization and follow-up action reminders, are being rolled out to optimize agent workflows.

This innovation builds upon the transformation journey Verizon has undertaken to strategically deploy Google Cloud's AI.

Google Cloud's Generative AI Streamlines Verizon's Issue Resolution

The "Problem Solver" AI agent integrates Verizon's personalization platform with Google Cloud's gen AI to deliver advanced troubleshooting support, assisting in the resolution of customer issues more quickly and effectively. By integrating Google Cloud's Customer Engagement Suite and Agent Assist Panel with Verizon's comprehensive knowledge base, the platform delivers precise and efficient solutions. This integration is particularly beneficial for new customer care reps at Verizon, enabling them to resolve complex issues with greater confidence and leading to a significant improvement in issue resolution time.

Verizon Enhances Customer Engagement with Google Cloud's Intelligent Virtual Agents

Verizon has also implemented several gen AI-powered customer-facing experiences that give users personalized, natural, and conversational support. These experiences are built within Conversational Agents and are powered by Google's Gemini models. They enable Verizon's customers to have natural language conversations with virtual assistants via phone or chat, such as on the My Verizon app. These intelligent virtual agents help customers resolve complex problems through intuitive dialogue, guided by simple, natural language instructions reflecting Verizon's business practices.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief executive officer, Verizon Consumer. "The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams."

"The impact of Gemini on Verizon's customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon's commitment to continued innovation," said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud. "These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses."

Google Cloud will continue to work with Verizon, leveraging the Customer Engagement Suite and its updated capabilities to enable new experiences across every business touchpoint. This next generation of the suite, powered by Gemini, will simplify how users create and deploy gen AI and convert each customer interaction into a brand-building opportunity, fostering stronger customer relationships for Verizon.

This news highlights the strong and evolving partnership between Google Cloud and Verizon, focused on driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions for customers. By leveraging Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities and Verizon's leading network and extensive customer engagement platforms, the two companies are setting new standards for customer service excellence.

