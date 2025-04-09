Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Parliament To Review Defense Cooperation Agreement With Somalia

Azerbaijani Parliament To Review Defense Cooperation Agreement With Somalia


2025-04-09 08:11:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis is set to discuss the approval of a cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Somalia in the fields of defense and the defense industry, Azernews reports.

The issue is on the agenda of today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary relations. Lawmakers will consider the draft law on ratifying the "Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the fields of defense and defense industry."

This marks another step in Azerbaijan's efforts to expand strategic partnerships across Africa, following recent developments in political, economic, and humanitarian ties with several African nations.

MENAFN09042025000195011045ID1109408666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search