UAE Implements 15% Tax For Large Multinationals Starting January 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates will enforce a 15% Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax on large multinational enterprises operating within its jurisdiction, effective for financial years commencing on or after January 1, 2025. This measure aligns with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Two-Pillar Solution, aiming to ensure that MNEs pay a minimum effective tax rate globally. The DMTT applies to MNEs with consolidated global revenues of €750 million or more in at least two of the four financial years preceding the tax period.

The UAE Ministry of Finance announced this initiative as part of its commitment to international tax standards and to bolster non-oil revenue streams. The DMTT is designed to prevent tax base erosion by ensuring that large MNEs contribute a fair share of taxes in the countries where they operate. This move follows the UAE's introduction of a 9% corporate tax on business profits exceeding AED 375,000, implemented in June 2023. The new 15% tax specifically targets large MNEs, reflecting the UAE's dedication to global tax transparency and fairness.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?