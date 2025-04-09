Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNDOF conducts inspections in southern Syria after Israeli air attacks

UNDOF conducts inspections in southern Syria after Israeli air attacks


2025-04-09 07:34:44
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) conducted inspections in southern Syria at sites that were hit by Israeli airstrikes the previous week.

In Daraa province, a convoy of 10 UNDOF vehicles entered the western part of Nawa city, stopping at the town of Jebliyah, the Jalal Military Unit, and the Tel Jumu areas early in the day.

After completing their evaluations, UNDOF personnel returned to their positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli airstrikes in Daraa on April 2 claimed the lives of nine civilians and caused numerous injuries to others.

In the wake of the Assad regime's downfall in December, Israel has intensified its occupation of Syria's Golan Heights by taking over the demilitarized buffer zone, thereby breaching the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Recent reports indicate that Israel has executed numerous airstrikes targeting military installations and assets throughout Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense units, following the collapse of the regime.

MENAFN09042025000045017169ID1109408365

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search