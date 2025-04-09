403
UNDOF conducts inspections in southern Syria after Israeli air attacks
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) conducted inspections in southern Syria at sites that were hit by Israeli airstrikes the previous week.
In Daraa province, a convoy of 10 UNDOF vehicles entered the western part of Nawa city, stopping at the town of Jebliyah, the Jalal Military Unit, and the Tel Jumu areas early in the day.
After completing their evaluations, UNDOF personnel returned to their positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli airstrikes in Daraa on April 2 claimed the lives of nine civilians and caused numerous injuries to others.
In the wake of the Assad regime's downfall in December, Israel has intensified its occupation of Syria's Golan Heights by taking over the demilitarized buffer zone, thereby breaching the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.
Recent reports indicate that Israel has executed numerous airstrikes targeting military installations and assets throughout Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense units, following the collapse of the regime.
