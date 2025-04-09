North America Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2025 With Directory Of The Top 100 Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This study is structured in two main parts, one introducing the Kitchen Furniture industry for the whole North American area, and one delving into each countries' Kitchen Furniture sector, with key indicators and insights on basic data (production, consumption, and trade of kitchen furniture), products and distribution, competition, and demand divers.

April 09, 2025 -- The "The Kitchen Furniture Market in North America, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a value exceeding USD 20 billion, the kitchen furniture market in North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico) represents over one-third of the sector's global demand. The kitchen furniture market in the region experienced a substantial decline in both market value and volume in 2023 and 2024. According to estimates, however, market prospects for the next two years are moderately positive, though the global outlook is expected to remain largely stable.

The North American Kitchen Furniture Market Scenario

The report is introduced by an Executive Summary and an overview of the North American kitchen furniture sector, providing data and trends in production, consumption, and international trade for the years 2018-2024, for the whole region and by country.

Forecasts for the kitchen furniture market in North America, in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2025, 2026, and 2027 are also included.

Leading Kitchen Furniture companies in North America: for the top 100 leading companies in the market the report analyses sales figures and market shares. It also includes a selection of mergers and acquisitions involving major kitchen furniture companies in recent years.

Country Analysis: The Kitchen Furniture Market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

For the United States kitchen furniture market, the report also includes a Supply structure analysis (Custom and stock cabinets; Kitchen styles; Kitchen cabinet doors by material; Kitchen countertops by material; Kitchen sizes and shapes; Appliances and embedded / undercabinet lighting) and Kitchen furniture sales and market share in a sample of leading companies by price range (Low end, Lower-middle, Mid-range, Upper-middle, High-end, Premium, and luxury).

For each country, the report offers:



Market data and trends: Analysis of kitchen furniture production, consumption, imports, and exports, both in value and volume.

Market segmentation by price range: Breakdown of the kitchen furniture market into seven price categories (Low, Middle-Low, Middle, Upper-Middle, Upper, Premium, Luxury)

International trade: Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area of origin/destination, along with trade data for selected home appliances by category and commodity code.

Distribution system: breakdown of kitchen sales by channel and key players, including kitchen specialists, furniture retailers, home improvement/DIY chains, and builders/contractors.

Competitive landscape (over 150 companies in the analysis): Insights into the manufacturing sector, with an analysis of establishments by size and location (Provinces/Federal States). This section also highlights the leading local and international players in each country, providing details on kitchen furniture revenues, sales data, and market shares, as well as brief company profiles of the top manufacturers. Demand drivers: A review of key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, including trends in construction and real estate, as well as data on population, GDP, and residential investments.

Annex: Company Directory

Contact details (Company address, Website, Company E-mail address, and Product portfolio) for the main kitchen furniture companies mentioned in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Research tools, terminology and methodological notes, geography

2. Scenario



Market evolution and figures by country: Kitchen furniture production, exports, imports, and consumption. Data and trends by country

Leading companies in North America and their market shares: Kitchen furniture sales in North America and market shares of 100 leading companies Kitchen market forecasts by country, 2025-2027

The Kitchen Furniture Market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico



The kitchen furniture sector: Kitchen furniture production, exports, imports and consumption. Data and trend, in value and volume

Kitchen furniture market by price range

International trade: Exports and imports of kitchen furniture; Exports and imports of selected home appliances

Distribution: Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel

Competition: Manufacturing presence; Top players. Kitchen furniture production, sales and market shares of the leading local and international companies; Short profiles of the main players in the kitchen furniture industry. Demand determinants: Construction activity, Macroeconomic indicators, Demographic features

3. Focus on the US Market: Supply Structure

(Custom and stock cabinets; Kitchen styles; Kitchen cabinet doors by material; Kitchen countertops by material; Kitchen sizes and shapes; Appliances and embedded / undercabinet lighting); Kitchen furniture sales and market share in a sample of leading companies by price range (Low end, Lower-middle, Mid-range, Upper-middle, High-end, Premium, and luxury)

Annex: Directory of Mentioned Kitchen Furniture Companies



