Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air Encourages HVAC Upgrades As New Eco-Friendly Regulations Take Effect

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Most legacy HVAC systems use a compound known as R-410A, by far the most common refrigerant included in residential cooling and heating systems. Due to recent changes in HVAC regulations at the federal level, this refrigerant is being phased out by HVAC companies in favor of natural and eco-friendly refrigerants. In fact, the use of R-410A is legally prohibited in HVAC systems made in 2025 or beyond.

"Spurred by the adoption of these new environmental regulations, HVAC companies are shifting toward refrigerants that have a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) rating-in other words, refrigerants less likely to have hazardous environmental effects," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "These new guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency are designed to help the HVAC industry reduce its carbon footprint, but there may also be implications for homeowners."

While EPA regulations extend a one-year grace period for HVAC companies to sell systems made before 2025, most manufacturers have already begun implementing the new environmental standards. By upgrading to one of these new systems, homeowners can not only reduce their own environmental impact, but potentially enjoy greater energy efficiency at home.

State-of-the-art systems can also provide homeowners with cost savings, in more ways than one. A system upgrade can keep homes comfortable while expending less energy, reducing utility costs. At the same time, a new system will usually entail fewer repairs while potentially adding to the value of the home.

"Now is a great time to consider upgrading to a more sustainable system, and one that may help keep utility costs in check," said Fuentes. "Upgrading now can be a good way to future-proof your system and invest in the latest technology."

