Kuwait Moi Launches Mobile Speed Cameras
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that mobile speed cameras were deployed as of today to ensure traffic safety.
This came in a press conference on the sideline of the 38th GCC traffic week under the slogan "driving without a phone", attended by MoI undersecretary for traffic and operations Major General Yousef Al-Khadda.
The event's organizing committee said that this new generation of mobile speed cameras were battery powered and would be stationed in various locations to monitor traffic.
The aim of this scheme is to lessen traffic violations and ensure maintaining speed limits, it added.
The new traffic law in Kuwait will come into effect on April 22 with either heftier fines, jail time or both for violators according to the level of violation. (end)
