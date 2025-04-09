STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN COLUMBUS, GEORGIA

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Welcomes Newest Location Under Local Leadership

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Columbus, Georgia. Owned and operated by Melissa Wright and Josh O'Neal, this location will be their first in the industry and joins the network as Stretch Zone's 387th location in the United States.

Familiar with the health and wellness industry, business duo Josh and Melissa pursue their second franchise by opening this Stretch Zone Studio in Columbus. In the beginning, Melissa, a nurse, and Josh, a medical sales rep, connected in the workplace and recognized their alignment of interest in the wellness space, sparking the opening of their first business venture together, Hydralive IV Therapy (Columbus, GA). As current residents of the Columbus community and eager to expand their reach, opening their Stretch Zone studio just across the street felt like a complementary progression to their shared mission.

Stretch Zone welcomes members seeking to improve their mobility, offering personalized plans tailored to their specific abilities and goals with the help of certified and trained practitioners. The Columbus location will be an exciting extension of Stretch Zone's footprint, offering a space where people can experience the transformative benefits of assisted stretching. With this new location so close in proximity to their Hydrolive studio, the duo aims to pair two complementary wellness services that will make a lasting impact. "We are looking forward to making a huge difference to the community and our hometown. There is power in helping members build their strength, flexibility, and mobility! Josh and I are happy to offer a well-rounded wellness experience for our new and existing clients," says Melissa.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and proprietary training methodology. The brand takes a scientific approach to stretching, focusing on re-educating muscles to achieve optimal resting muscle tone and enhance range of motion. With a welcoming environment and an open studio layout, Stretch Zone emphasizes a gradual, personalized approach that helps members safely increase their mobility and range of motion over time. With several membership options, there's a plan that suits every lifestyle and price point.

Stretch Zone Columbus is located at 3500 Massee Lane, Unit B, Columbus, GA, 31909. Operating hours are M-F 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm. The studio phone number is (762) 524-7208. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone member. For more information, visit .

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 380 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone

