PM Modi, TN Governor, CM Condole Congress Leader Kumari Ananthan's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and several senior state leaders condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and Gandhian Kumari Ananthan on Wednesday.

PM Modi posted on social media platform X, "Thiru Kumari Ananthan Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy service to society and his passion for Tamil Nadu's progress."

"He also made many efforts to popularise the Tamil language and culture. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, in a social media post, noted that Governor R. N. Ravi paid floral tributes and offered his respects to the departed leader.

Describing Ananthan as a devout Gandhian, veteran parliamentarian, and distinguished Tamil writer and orator, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to his daughter and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other family members.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited Ananthan's residence in Saligramam, Chennai, to pay his last respects. He also consoled Ananthan's daughter, and BJP leader Soundararajan, along with other grieving family members.

CM Stalin was accompanied by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MP Vijay Vasanth, and other leaders.

In an official statement issued earlier in the day, CM Stalin expressed profound sorrow over Ananthan's demise.

He recalled Ananthan's contributions to establishing the right to speak in Tamil in Parliament - an achievement that earned the veteran leader immense pride among Tamilians.

CM Stalin also noted that the Tamil Nadu government had presented Ananthan with the prestigious Thagaisal Thamizhar Award last year, recognising his lifetime contributions to Tamil literature and culture.

"I remember with tears the conversation I had with Mr. Ananthan when I presented the award on Independence Day. I console myself knowing that Ananthan will live on in our hearts through his books and speeches in Tamil," CM Stalin said.

Opposition Leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami also paid tribute to Ananthan on X, stating he was deeply pained by the loss of a respected literary figure.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai described Ananthan as a pillar of the party.

He also recalled Ananthan's tireless activism, including 17 padayatras covering 5,548 kilometers for various causes. MDMK General Secretary Vaiko termed the demise an "irrevocable loss".

"Ananthan secured a unique place in Tamil Nadu politics. He was a multifaceted personality - a powerful orator, thinker, and writer," Vaiko noted.

He also remembered Ananthan's impactful tenure as an MP, including his successful campaign for the use of Tamil in Parliament and for making applications in the postal department available in Tamil.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss lauded Ananthan as one of the finest presidents of the Tamil Nadu Congress, adding, "He fought for flight announcements in Tamil and had a special affection for me and our party."

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss echoed these sentiments, calling Ananthan's passing a "major loss" for the prohibition movement in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) President G. K. Vasan highlighted Ananthan's efforts to bring various development schemes to Tamil Nadu and praised his contributions to Tamil literature. "His demise is a great loss for Tamil Nadu," he said.

AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran paid tribute to Ananthan's lifelong dedication to uplift the Tamil people and language.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay also remembered the late leader's efforts to implement prohibition in the state.

DMK MP Kanimozhi described Ananthan's impact on Tamil Nadu's political landscape as "immense", calling his death a "great loss to the Tamil community".

CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam recalled Ananthan's early days in the Congress and commended him as a skilled orator, a nationalist, and an ally of secular forces.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant remembered him as a symbol of discipline with a deep affection for Tamil and its politics. Puthiya Tamilagam President K. Krishnasamy and Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani also conveyed their condolences, joining the widespread outpouring of grief.

Kumari Ananthan leaves behind a rich legacy as a four-time MLA, a former MP, a literary luminary, and a steadfast Gandhian.

His relentless commitment to the Tamil language, his role in shaping the state's political discourse, and his enduring values continue to inspire leaders and citizens alike.