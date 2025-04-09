U.S. PFAS Analytical Instrumentation Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of Metrohm, Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Perkin Elmer, SCIEX, Waters, LECO, Bruker, Analytik Jena, TE Instruments & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 United States PFAS Analytical Instrumentation Market" report has been added tooffering.

Double-digit growth is expected in the United States PFAS Analytical Instrumentation Market, with a CAGR of over 20% forecasted for the next 7 years. The market value was estimated at $190 million in revenue in 2024 and expected to surpass over $800 million by 2031.

Rising public concerns over PFAS contamination in water, linked to serious health risks, are driving demand for PFAS analytical instruments in the U.S. The growing public awareness and regulatory pressure are accelerating efforts to monitor and treat PFAS in drinking water. As a result, there is an increased need for precise testing solutions to ensure safe water quality standards are met.

In the highly price-sensitive U.S. PFAS Analytical Instrumentation Market, maintaining cost competitiveness is key to securing market share. Companies are increasingly optimizing backend operations, controlling costs rigorously, and balancing in-house manufacturing with outsourcing to achieve cost efficiency. Streamlining supply chains and strengthening supplier relationships are crucial for securing favorable terms and ensuring consistent supply.

Simultaneously, the timely availability of consumables is vital to maintain operational reliability and client trust. Leveraging AI and advanced software for accurate demand forecasting and implementing robust inventory management systems can prevent disruptions and avoid overstocking. By ensuring a steady supply of consumables, companies not only enhance client confidence but also position themselves as reliable leaders in a competitive market.

Prominent players in the market include Metrohm AG, Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Perkin Elmer, SCIEX, Waters Corporation, LECO Corporation, Bruker, Analytik Jena (Endress+Hauser), TE Instruments, and others.

Demand for the PFAS analytical instruments is currently dominated by commercial laboratories, as utilities face high instrument costs. Demand is also primarily fueled by large wastewater utilities in industrial areas and regulatory research needs, particularly after the implementation of EPA regulations. These regulations are expected to drive significant market growth as utilities adapt to comply with new standards.

However, academic demand for PFAS testing may plateau within 5-6 years, while demand from industrial facilities is poised for continued growth. These facilities are increasingly focusing on pre-treatment measures and stricter process controls to minimize PFAS discharge, further expanding the market. As regulatory pressures mount, industries will play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of PFAS testing.

Report Scope

A comprehensive analysis of the PFAS analytical instrumentation market for the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2031. This study aims to provide a detailed analysis on the U.S. PFAS Analytical Instrumentation Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2024.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the PFAS analytical instrumentation market in the United States. The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.

This report captures the following information:



Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2024-2031)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis



By Technology (LC-MS/MS VS. CIC)



By Market Participants



By End Users (commercial testing labs vs. wastewater treatment utilities vs. drinking water utilities vs. regulatory bodies vs. academic R&D labs vs. industrial facilities)

By Distribution (direct sales vs. distributors)

Market Trends Quotes by Key Industry Participants

End-User Segments include:



Commercial Testing Laboratories

Wastewater Treatment Plants

Drinking Water Treatment Plants

Regulatory Bodies & Federal Agencies

Academic R&D Industrial Facilities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition

2. Segmentation by End-user, Analytical Instrumentation and Application

3. Executive Summary



Revenues by End-user

Major Data Points

Revenues

Major Trends

Market Drivers

Market Restraints Main Market Participants

4. Market Drivers

5. Market Restraints

6. Market Trends



Software Integration

Automated Testing Technology Advancements

7. Strategic Recommendations

8. Market Data



Revenue Forecast, Total Market

Market Share by End-user

Market Share by Technology Market Share by Distribution

9. Competitive Landscape



Market Share by Company, Total Market, 2024

Market Share by Company, Liquid Chromatography with Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), 2024

Market Share by Company, Combustion Ion Chromatography (CIC), 2024

Company Profiles Competitive Factors

Company Coverage:



Metrohm AG

Thermo Fisher

Agilent Technologies

Perkin Elmer

SCIEX

Waters Corporation

LECO Corporation

Bruker

Analytik Jena (Endress+Hauser)

TE Instruments

Shimadzu Corporation Agilent Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900