Sage Software Provider Appoints New Sales Director

Solutions for Accounting is proud to announce the promotion of our long-standing team member and Head of Sales, Nicola Saville, to Sales Director.

Nicola's excellence in managing the sales team, as well as her all-round drive, dedication, and passion towards her work at Solutions made it an easy decision.

As the firm's first female director, Nicola has set an important milestone. Her achievement showcases how the incredibly talented women at the company are helping to push Solutions towards continued success.

Nicola joined Solutions more than 10 years ago, when BluebirdCRM were acquired.

She had been at Bluebird since she was 17 years old, having been recruited there by Solutions' Marketing Director Will Ingleby after a chance encounter at a football ground. She had impressed Will with her sales skills while selling raffle tickets at half time.

During her time at Bluebird, and subsequently at Solutions, Nicola became an expert in promoting and selling Act! CRM, Sage CRM, and Salesforce products. She has helped shape the company's approach, values, and direction towards Sales over the past decade.

Her natural talent was clear early on, as she won 'Young Employee of the Year' at the East Staffordshire Business Awards in 2010, highlighting her potential and paving the way for her future success.

Two years ago, after taking maternity leave, Nicola returned to the office with a new title – Head of Sales. She was tasked with growing and supporting the sales team, a challenge she relished.

Nicola is a highly skilled and seasoned sales professional with a deep and intuitive understanding of consultative selling processes. Her extensive experience and talent equip her perfectly to excel in her new role following her appointment to Sales Director at the start of the 2025/26 tax year.

Nicola's latest promotion at Solutions is part of an all-round company ethos aimed at supporting and promoting from within. Solutions' Technical Director, Gareth Bezant, started as a Sage 50 technician at the firm, and Georgia Foster, the Head of Marketing, joined Solutions as a Marketing Assistant.

Solutions are committed to maintaining a work culture that promotes career progression, longevity, and job opportunities in the East Midlands.

Nicola said of the promotion:“I am delighted to be appointed as Sales Director for Solutions for Accounting, especially after having the privilege of working with such an incredible team for over 10 years.

Solutions is a great place to work. The people genuinely care and want everyone to succeed. It's why I've always felt supported and valued in my work and enjoy what I do!

I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited for what the future holds.”

