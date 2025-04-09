403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MAGA man draws pistol during tussle with anti-Trump demonstrators
(MENAFN) A confrontation occurred during a protest in Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday when a man wearing a MAGA hat pulled a gun after a physical altercation with anti-Trump protesters. The protest, part of the nationwide 'Hands Off!' movement, opposes the policies of former President Donald Trump and his advisor Elon Musk.
The incident unfolded when a driver, whose vehicle was blocked by the protesters, got out of his car and was pushed and attacked by several demonstrators. In response, the driver retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, claiming it was in self-defense, though he did not discharge the weapon and quickly put it back in his truck. Shortly after, one protester headbutted the driver, injuring him.
Videos shared on social media show the man in the MAGA hat arguing with the protesters before the headbutting incident. In the footage, he can be seen retrieving what appears to be an assault rifle from his vehicle and wiping blood from his nose. The driver was detained but later released as no crime was committed, while the protester who headbutted him remains at large.
The ‘Hands Off!’ protesters argue that Trump has overstepped his authority, pushing the country toward crisis with his policies, while the White House defended Trump's stance on social security and criticized the Democratic position on benefits for illegal immigrants.
The incident unfolded when a driver, whose vehicle was blocked by the protesters, got out of his car and was pushed and attacked by several demonstrators. In response, the driver retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, claiming it was in self-defense, though he did not discharge the weapon and quickly put it back in his truck. Shortly after, one protester headbutted the driver, injuring him.
Videos shared on social media show the man in the MAGA hat arguing with the protesters before the headbutting incident. In the footage, he can be seen retrieving what appears to be an assault rifle from his vehicle and wiping blood from his nose. The driver was detained but later released as no crime was committed, while the protester who headbutted him remains at large.
The ‘Hands Off!’ protesters argue that Trump has overstepped his authority, pushing the country toward crisis with his policies, while the White House defended Trump's stance on social security and criticized the Democratic position on benefits for illegal immigrants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment