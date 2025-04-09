Heavy Rain And Hail Hit Islamabad And Northern Regions, While Southern Pakistan Sizzles At 47°C

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain for today in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Punjab, with chances of hailstorms at isolated places.

According to the PMD, heavy rain and hail lashed Murree, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. Islamabad also experienced gusty winds accompanied by thunder, rain, and hail. Rainfall in Bannu and surrounding areas brought a refreshing change in the weather.

While northern parts of the country enjoyed cooler conditions, the southern and central regions faced intense heat. The PMD reported that the highest temperature during the past 24 hours was recorded in Dadu, where the mercury soared to 47°C.

Other high temperatures included 46°C in Sibi, and 45°C in Bahawalnagar, Khairpur, Larkana, Mithi, Mohenjo-Daro, Nawabshah, and Padidan. Multan recorded 41°C, Lahore 39°C, and Peshawar 36°C. Major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta reported a maximum of 34°C. Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad saw 32°C and Gilgit recorded 27°C.