Ukraine, Switzerland Expand Reconstruction Program To 100M Swiss Francs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and Switzerland have signed an agreement to increase funding for reconstruction projects in Ukraine from 50 to 100 million Swiss francs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

The corresponding agreement was signed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko and the delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, Ambassador Jacques Gerber.

It is noted that the decision to increase funding was made due to the high interest from Swiss companies that are already working in Ukraine and can help in the country's reconstruction.

"An additional 50 million francs will be allocated to projects in the areas of civilian protection, infrastructure reconstruction and development of the communal sector, as well as modernization of public services. We are particularly interested in developing cooperation in the energy, transport, housing, water supply, healthcare, industrial engineering, and education sectors," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Ambassador Jacques Gerber emphasized that Swiss companies continue to work in Ukraine, creating jobs and paying taxes, despite all challenges.

The allocated 100 million francs is part of a broader program of assistance to Ukraine from Switzerland in the amount of 1.5 billion francs for 2025-2028. In total, Switzerland plans to invest 5 billion francs in a 12-year program of support for Ukraine.

As reported, a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs on the implementation of the Competition for Projects for the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine in cooperation with Swiss companies was signed on January 23, 2025 during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Switzerland is one of Ukraine's key partners in the construction process. In April 2024, the Swiss government announced a long-term support program for Ukraine totaling 5 billion francs for 12 years.