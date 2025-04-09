Gift Of Gold Offers From Malabar Gold & Diamonds Get Assured Gold Coins On Jewellery Purchase



Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with an extensive retail network of over 390 outlets across 13 countries, has just unveiled their 'Gift of Gold' offers providing customers the chance to get free gold coins. With this offer, customers can get assured gold coins with diamond jewellery purchases above AED 3000. Malabar Gold & Diamonds will also be showcasing an exquisite array of jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems across their numerous sub brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix & Divine etc., which are assured to be favourites amongst their customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets from 11th April to 30th April 2025.

As part of the Golden Gift offers, for every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth worth AED 7,000, customers will get free 1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth AED 4,000 they will be eligible for 1⁄2 gm Gold Coin. Additionally, customers will also get a 250mg gold coin for diamond & precious gem jewellery worth AED 3000. Customers can also exchange their old 916 jewellery for the latest designs from Malabar Gold & Diamonds at zero deduction. Furthermore, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering customers 8g gold coins at zero making charges as well as special buy counters across their showrooms, offering a incredible discounts on selected jewellery designs.

“The Gift of Gold offers from Malabar Gold & Diamonds will definitely be a great compliment to the prosperity that our customers usher in when they buy jewellery. With the assurance of free gold coins on jewellery purchase along with many more offers, we are certain that connoisseurs of jewellery across the nation will flock to our showrooms. Offering great value on purchase along with a wide host of trendy designs that are a treat for jewellery lovers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is once again solidifying its position as the go-to place for jewellery shopping”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The Festive collection of jewellery that the brand has unveiled presents jewellery lovers with an enthralling array of designs in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery. The special design has been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix and Divine, comprising of 22k gold, diamonds and precious gem jewellery. Enthralling designs in 18K collection has also been made available as part of the collection.

In light of the gold rate fluctuations, customers can take advantage of the Gold Rate Protection offer provided by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, wherein customers can block the prevailing gold rates by paying just a 10% as advance, valid till the 30th April. If the gold rate goes up during this period, customers can purchase at the blocked rate and if the rate happens to go down, customers can draw mileage from the lower rate. The Gold Rate Protection offer can be availed by visiting any of Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlet, or online through their mobile app.