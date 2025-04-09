403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Copper In Crisis: Trade War Sends Metal Into Bear Market Territory
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper prices continue to struggle amid escalating global trade tensions, with COMEX futures currently trading at $4.17630 per pound, down slightly by 0.03% from yesterday's close.
The metal has entered bear market territory, having fallen approximately 20% from its record high of $5.28 per pound reached on March 26.
Asian markets saw limited copper trading activity overnight as investors remained cautious following yesterday's continued sell-off.
The London Metal Exchange (LME ) copper price settled at $8,830.50 on April 4, marking a significant 5.1% daily decline. Chinese futures markets showed minimal recovery during their overnight session despite speculation about potential stimulus measures from Beijing to counter economic headwinds.
Recent Price Action
Copper has experienced a dramatic reversal over the past week:
Global Market Reaction
The copper sell-off has severely impacted mining equities worldwide:
Drivers Behind the Decline
Trade War Escalation
The primary catalyst behind copper's collapse has been the rapid escalation in global trade tensions:
"Metals are under significant pressure from dampened sentiment, as the world braces for a possible recession and heightened geopolitical tensions that threaten demand," noted Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit.
Recession Fears
Economic concerns have amplified selling pressure:
Supply-Demand Balance Shifting
Chile's state copper commission Cochilco stated on Monday that "base metals, including copper, are likely to have peaked in 2025 as they will be negatively impacted by the trade dynamics between the U.S. and China". However, they still project average prices to remain above $4 per pound throughout the year.
Producer Outlook
Despite market turbulence, major producers remain cautiously optimistic:
Technical Analysis
The copper market shows significant technical damage on the charts:
"Copper futures are fluctuating between critical price levels... This situation increases the likelihood of a consolidation phase, at least in the near term," according to technical analysts.
Price Forecasts
Several institutions have revised their copper price outlooks:
Long-Term Outlook
Despite current headwinds, structural factors supporting copper prices remain intact:
Market Sentiment
Overall market sentiment remains cautious, with traders hesitant to establish new positions amid high volatility. Many analysts recommend staying on the sidelines until the trade situation clarifies and technical patterns show more definitive direction.
As one market participant noted, "The immediate demand destruction from trade barriers is likely to outweigh any structural supply concerns in the near term," highlighting the current priority of geopolitical factors over fundamental supply-demand dynamics.
The metal has entered bear market territory, having fallen approximately 20% from its record high of $5.28 per pound reached on March 26.
Asian markets saw limited copper trading activity overnight as investors remained cautious following yesterday's continued sell-off.
The London Metal Exchange (LME ) copper price settled at $8,830.50 on April 4, marking a significant 5.1% daily decline. Chinese futures markets showed minimal recovery during their overnight session despite speculation about potential stimulus measures from Beijing to counter economic headwinds.
Recent Price Action
Copper has experienced a dramatic reversal over the past week:
Last week saw copper's worst three-day performance since the 2008 financial crisis
COMEX May futures plunged to $4.478 per pound on April 4, extending losses
The metal officially entered bear market territory after falling 20% from its March peak
Trading volumes have been elevated, with significant liquidation of long positions
Global Market Reaction
The copper sell-off has severely impacted mining equities worldwide:
Freeport-McMoRan suffered the steepest decline at 13.8% on April 4
Glencore and Antofagasta fell more than 10%
Teck Resources tumbled 12%
Anglo American declined 8.9%
BHP and Rio Tinto dropped 9% and 7% respectively
Drivers Behind the Decline
Trade War Escalation
The primary catalyst behind copper's collapse has been the rapid escalation in global trade tensions:
President Trump's April 2 announcement of "reciprocal tariffs" triggered a broad market sell-off
China responded with plans for 34% tariffs on all US imports starting April 10
Markets fear significant disruption to global supply chains and industrial demand
"Metals are under significant pressure from dampened sentiment, as the world braces for a possible recession and heightened geopolitical tensions that threaten demand," noted Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit.
Recession Fears
Economic concerns have amplified selling pressure:
JP Morgan has raised its probability of global recession to 60% if current tariff regimes continue
The US stock market experienced its most volatile trading since the 2020 pandemic crash
Investors are liquidating copper positions amid fears of demand destruction
Supply-Demand Balance Shifting
Chile's state copper commission Cochilco stated on Monday that "base metals, including copper, are likely to have peaked in 2025 as they will be negatively impacted by the trade dynamics between the U.S. and China". However, they still project average prices to remain above $4 per pound throughout the year.
Producer Outlook
Despite market turbulence, major producers remain cautiously optimistic:
Ruben Alvarado, CEO of Chile's Codelco, announced on Tuesday that the state-run copper producer aims for the upper end of its production range, targeting 1.39 million metric tons this year
Codelco plans to return to the bond market but is evaluating timing amid current volatility
Ivan Arriagada, CEO of Antofagasta, acknowledged trade war risks but highlighted potential offsets from technology sectors: "AI and advancements in technology create new demands for copper that we could see balancing any shortfalls in more conventional markets"
Technical Analysis
The copper market shows significant technical damage on the charts:
Support has formed around $4.16 per pound, with stronger support at the $4.14 level
Multiple moving averages have turned downward, confirming the bearish trend
Resistance levels at $4.20 and $4.25 need to be cleared for any meaningful recovery
Current trading pattern suggests possible consolidation in the near term
"Copper futures are fluctuating between critical price levels... This situation increases the likelihood of a consolidation phase, at least in the near term," according to technical analysts.
Price Forecasts
Several institutions have revised their copper price outlooks:
Chile is reportedly preparing to lower its official 2025 copper price forecast from $4.25 to between $3.90 and $4.00 per pound
Citigroup's Max Layton warns copper could fall by another 8-10% in coming weeks
Goldman Sachs maintains long-term bullish outlook but acknowledges "weaker global GDP and copper demand growth pose a risk of delaying the deficit we expect to see in the market this year"
Long-Term Outlook
Despite current headwinds, structural factors supporting copper prices remain intact:
Supply constraints continue as ore grades decline globally
Renewable energy expansion requires significant copper (solar installations need 5.5 MT per megawatt)
AI technology boom could add one million MT to copper demand by 2030
The International Energy Forum estimates 194 new copper mines will be needed by 2050 to meet energy transition demand
Market Sentiment
Overall market sentiment remains cautious, with traders hesitant to establish new positions amid high volatility. Many analysts recommend staying on the sidelines until the trade situation clarifies and technical patterns show more definitive direction.
As one market participant noted, "The immediate demand destruction from trade barriers is likely to outweigh any structural supply concerns in the near term," highlighting the current priority of geopolitical factors over fundamental supply-demand dynamics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment