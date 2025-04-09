Japan's Delicate Surge Of Top-Tier Chinese Workers

MENAFN - Asia Times) The face of Chinese migration in Japan is changing. Last month, the business magazine Toyo Keizai profiled the phenomenon of Chinese children enrolling in some of Tokyo's top elementary schools.

The article series zoomed in on Tokyo's Bunkyo-ku, home to the University of Tokyo as well as some of the capital's best public schools, noting that since 2019, where the number of non-Japanese children living in the neighborhood has more than doubled. The article said Chinese accounted for half of the increase.

The coverage presents a new side to the ever-increasing number of Chinese living in Japan, which hit a record high of 873,000 at the end of 2024, up from 761,600 in 2022.

But much more importantly, the composition of Chinese immigrants has evolved rapidly in recent years. Whereas Chinese make up 23% of the 3.76 million foreign residents in Japan, they now account for a majority and growing proportion.

Chinese workers now dominate the most highly skilled categories in the Japanese visa system, namely the“Management and Administration” (51.3% in 2023, 50.3% in 2022) and“Highly Qualified Professionals” (65.7% in 2023, 63.9% in 2022).

In contrast, the number of Chinese citizens on the“Technical Trainee” visa, which does not allow the holder to bring family members, has steadily declined. As recently as 2015, the Chinese were the largest cohort of these trainees, numbering more than 38,000 , or 43% of the total. But by last year, the Chinese had slid down to 4th place, making up only 7.4% .

Adding in the increase in the number of permanent residents, academic researchers and other types of long-term white-collar professionals among Chinese citizens in Japan, there is little wonder that there is also a corresponding increase in Chinese children.