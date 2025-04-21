UAE Jobs: AI Employee Does Work Of 100 People Helping Some Firms Save Over $100,000 Per Month

A new UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup CozmoX, which has developed AI employees for dozens of local companies, says each AI agent can do the work of a 100 people.

Nuha Hashem, co-founder of CozmoX, said AI employees can support customer service, sales, debt collection, audits, and filing invoices - anywhere where humans are doing manual work and it doesn't require intellectual power.

“In less than one day, based on the last 10 years of data, we could create an AI employee who can actually do the work of 100 people so those people can focus on productive work. For example, to make 10,000 calls per day, companies need to hire a large number of employees. But they can do that with just one AI employee. We have done this with some large-scale public sector entities,” she added.

Launched five months ago, it has onboarded over 50 companies in the UAE. It currently has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, San Francisco and Pune. It plans to open an office in London.

“We believe AI agents are going to become the norm in the future. We build AI agents for public and private sector entities and also provide them the infrastructure to create their own AI agents to do all their manual tasks such as sales, operations, customer support etc.,” said Alok Kumar, co-founder of CozmoX.

“These tasks usually take companies thousands of work hours and millions of dollars which can just be achieved within minutes with one AI agent or employee. We enable companies to have their own AI employees, whether they're from a technology or non-technology background,” Kumar told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of Dubai AI Week on Monday.

He revealed that some of the largest insurance, finance, healthcare, logistics and F&B companies use AI agents and platforms to build AI employees of their own.

“These employees actually get a call, talk to customers about policies, go to the database and fetch the policy, send it by email to customers and send payment links. Some of the largest drive-thrus in the world are hiring AI employees who can talk to customers end-to-end. These AI employees can have a natural conversation and switch between 80 languages,” he added.

He added that there's a lot of mundane work that AI can do and humans can focus more on human-to-human interaction, where human emotion and intellectual power are required.

How many people lost a job?

This again raises the question of whether AI is truly taking away people's jobs .

Alok Kumar said,“Nobody lost the job and actually, they got productive because of their AI solutions."

He added,“To be honest with you, a lot of people come to us and say, because of the solution, now we don't have to actually do the manual work which makes us less productive. Now we are focused on actual work which actually produces an impact.”

Nuha believes that this is a symbiosis between AI and humans.“AI is not supposed to replace humans. AI is supposed to actually elevate human productivity. They are the ones who are running these AI agents. And that's what's happening right now.”

Alok Kumar said AI employees boost companies' revenues and also help improve savings.

“On average, certain hospitals and healthcare clinics save more than $30,000 per month. Some large public sector firms saved more than $100,000 a month.”