'Phone Phobia': UAE's Gen Z Prefers Texting Over Calls, Finds Study

Over half of Gen Z professionals admit feeling anxious about making business calls, while 59 per cent prefer emails and instant messaging, according to a recent study by recruitment firm Robert Walters. For a generation that was the first to grow up on social media and stay glued to their smartphones, they can reach everyone and anyone-but not through phone calls.

This trend has been labelled "phone phobia" or "phone anxiety," indicating an increasing unease with traditional voice communication in favour of more manageable and delayed forms of interaction.

For Mariam A, whether the calls are work-related or personal, they often feel like an unwelcome interruption.“I always prefer texting. When someone calls, my heart starts racing. I think it's because I'm never sure what they want to say. It feels like a sudden interruption to my day,” said the 26-year-old.

“It's like, why take the time to call when you can just send a quick message? Texting gives me time to think about my response.”

“Phone calls can definitely be faster, but still, it seems like a heavy to-do,” she added.

Some have associated phone calls with bad news and a more serious atmosphere.“Whenever I see an incoming call, I brace myself for bad news. It's like my brain automatically assumes something is wrong,” explained Ahmed Amin, a 23-year-old marketing professional.

“The thought of answering makes me anxious,” he continued.“A text feels less daunting; I can read it, process it, and respond when I'm ready.”

Ahmed believes this preference stems not only from personal experiences but also from the digital culture he's grown up in.

In a world where instant messaging reigns supreme, phone calls have become overwhelming and stressful for him.“Texts are less embarrassing; I can rearrange my thoughts and have a moment to think. But phone calls put you in the spot of instant reply or even decision-making,” Ahmed added.

Psychologists are linking this trend to social anxiety. Dr. Sarah Ahmed, a clinical psychologist specialising in anxiety disorders, explained,“The rise of phone anxiety can be linked to the comfort of having control over communication. Texting allows individuals to curate their responses and avoid the unpredictability of a phone call, which can trigger anxiety.”

Dr. Sarah noted that phone calls often evoke a sense of pressure and immediacy that can be overwhelming, particularly for those already prone to anxiety.“For many, the fear of negative outcomes-like receiving bad news-can make phone calls feel like a minefield. This leads to avoidance behaviour, where individuals prefer to stick to what feels safe: texting.”

Dr. Sarah also pointed out that individuals experiencing phone anxiety might recognise certain behaviours. They often avoid making or receiving calls, delay answering, and obsess over what was said during conversations. Many worry about embarrassing themselves or bothering the other person, and they frequently feel uncertain about how to respond. In extreme cases, this anxiety can manifest physically, leading to symptoms such as an increased heart rate, nausea, shaking, and trouble concentrating.

Additionally, Dr. Amina Al Hamadi, a sociologist focused on generational studies, sheds light on the cultural shifts at play.“Gen Z has grown up in a digital-first environment, where communication is often asynchronous. This contrasts sharply with the immediacy of phone calls. They've been shaped by social media and instant messaging, which prioritise brevity and clarity, making traditional calls seem outdated.”

Al Hamadi highlighted that this shift is not just about preference but reflects broader changes in how younger generations interact with one another.“This trend may also be a trauma response, as many young people have experienced pressure and anxiety in social situations. It's a way for Gen Z to navigate their discomfort and challenge traditional norms.”