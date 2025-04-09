403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 08/04: Downwards Waves (Chart)
GBP/USD Signal
Risk 0.75%.
Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today.
Long Trade Ideas
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2700, $1.2680, or $1.2634. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2795 or $1.2853. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
If the support at $1.2700 is reached quite early in the day, there could be a long scalp from there if we see a bullish bounce.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change Forecast at 1;15pm London time.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our Forex brokers list worth reviewing.
